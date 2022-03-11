Undoubtedly, Deepika Padukone is one such personality in the Indian film industry who has millions of people looking up to her. She is talented, brazen and has ceaselessly shown the world what it is like to have a spine. And, another feather in her cap is her presence on the cover of Allure magazine.

That said, amidst all the celebration and accolades, the caption she used for her post is raising eyebrows because it is outright offensive.

From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution.

Deepika has expressed that she has been treated as a 'person of colour' which is completely inappropriate given her Indian origin.

Additionally, the term 'people of colour' is predominantly used in the west to refer to anyone who is not white. It covers all non-white groups and underlines systematic racism, hence the term is considered derogatory.

Deepika Padukone, who has a global fan base, made an insulting remark by claiming that she was treated like a 'person of colour', a statement which (a) doesn't make sense, and (b) insinuates that people of colour are somehow lesser beings.

It seems like a gaffe made out of ignorance, but it doesn't detract from the fact that her publicist, someone else, or she herself could have rectified it. Twitter has some thoughts too.

Deepika’s insta caption on her Allure cover is making me howl. “From being made to feel like a person of colour as long as I can remember…” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8jHbAotJUL — Pink Banter (@KhanNaqs) March 10, 2022

currently praying for deepika padukone since the west made her feel like a person of colour!!!! GURL🥴 I’m— pic.twitter.com/5vlOyvvp0Z — Manan (@SomaniManan) March 10, 2022

@deepikapadukone's #Allure cover... What does the caption mean? She is a person of colour so what is "being made to feel like a person of colour" and is talking about colour a prerequisite for an international magazine cover? Lol



I thought her PR proofreads captions? #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/YAUWfUVI7G — Stella John (@i_StellaJohn) March 10, 2022

In a world where certain groups are already grappling to live in peace, being responsible with our language, especially when you're Deepika Padukone, is the least we can do.