People often assume that relationships in the film industry aren’t as real as they are for the rest of us. This is mostly because there’s stardom attached to it, which mostly changes things. At the end of the day, however, actors are also people – and deep down, we all have similar needs from relationships. If anything, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s equation in the first episode of Koffee With Karan is proof of it.

The two talked about the time they were dating and what it’s like to get married. Without giving literal advice, they talked about everything that matters in a commitment. It was like a lesson on marriage, and an interesting one at that.

Here’s how:

1. It’s important to make time.

During the rapid fire, KJo asked Ranveer about the challenges of dating another actor. He mentioned how it all comes down to making time – especially if you’re travelling for work constantly. The actor added that it goes for relationships in general, and not just for people in the industry.

2. You shouldn’t invalidate your partner’s issues.

Deepika Padukone also opened up about the time she was dealing with anxiety issues and depression. When Karan Johar asked how Ranveer dealt with it, she mentioned that the best thing he did was, never dismiss how she was feeling. She added that it’s a red flag when a partner does that.

3. It only makes sense if you’re in it for valid reasons.

Deepika Padukone also talked about feeling stuck in relationships, and how marriage or commitment shouldn’t be rushed into. The actor said that it’s only worth it for the right person and right reasons; if you don’t find that person, it’s better off to be by yourself.

4. Always let your partner know that you appreciate them.

The two didn’t refrain from complimenting each other during the entire episode. These were not even big things, just simple gestures, which was actually sweet. Maybe that’s what it takes to keep the spark alive. More than anything, it makes the other person feel seen.

5. Marriage takes a lot of work.

When asked about marriage, Deepika shared how it takes work and how not all days are good. She went on to say that they’re two different people who had lived different lives before they got into a relationship. So, they disagree, like all couples do, and it takes work which one cannot escape.

6. It also means dealing with your partner’s lows.

Ranveer Singh talked about the phase where he witnessed constant lows in his career. He mentioned that it was new for him, and that meant dealing with it was also new. The actor also talked about the space he needed to come out of feeling bad, and how Deepika and his family helped to move on from it.

7. You cannot have a relationship without chemistry.

When it comes to marriage, or any serious commitment, for that matter, we undermine the role of chemistry. It mostly comes down to the emotional aspect of things, which is important. However, it also requires physical compatibility, because it is a relationship, after all. The two were vocal about how they were attracted to each other when they met, and it was quite the story.

8. It also takes good intentions.

Let’s just face it, you cannot keep someone happy if you don’t care for them; and care doesn’t mean just basic concern as human beings. According to Ranveer Singh, marriage comes down to wanting good things for your partner always. So, even if a person make mistakes, it’s fine as long as you hold good intentions. If you can’t feel that for a person, there’s clearly no point.

9. In the end, acceptance is key.

There are some things that we can’t accept in a person – it’s about our core, which is normal. Deepika, however, added that if someone chooses a relationship, they also choose to accept the person with it. This doesn’t mean changing our beliefs, but instead, talking it out when opinions differ.

10. Finally, as Ranveer said, caution your partner before drastic haircuts.

It’s nice that someone finally addressed the real things.