History is witness to electrifying on-screen chemistry translating into real-life whirlwind romances. From Hema Malini and Dharmendra to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood is notorious for playing matchmaker. This phenomenon spilled on to the 21st century, as actors continue to meet their significant others on set.

Here are 5 contemporay Bollywood couples who starred in movies with their romantic partners:

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The internet is eager to witness Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intense chemistry when Brahmastra hits the screens later this year. This is the first time the couple will be seen together on the silver screen. Rumour has it that love blossomed between Alia and Ranbir while shooting for the film.



2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Very few on-screen pair-ups are as intoxicating as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The duo who tied their knot in Italy has displayed their phenomenal acting skills in several hit films such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and most recently 83, a biographical sports film where they essay the roles of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

The Bollywood power couple has been gracing our screens with their electrifying performances for more than a decade. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were first cast opposite each other in the 2008 movie Tashan, where they fell in love on set.





In an interview, Saif once revealed, "When I am with Kareena on screen, I end up not performing. I become deferential and slightly boring in the frame. I don't compete and give enough energy. I kind of play myself, which is bad." The Nawab and Begum of Pataudi, were last seen together in the Sriram Raghavan film, Agent Vinod.

4. Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Now married for almost 22 years, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are of the longest-running and uncontroversial couples in Bollywood. The pair first met during the filming of the 1995 film Hulchul. Since then, the couple have starred in multiple dramas together such as Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and most recently, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

5. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh began their Bollywood journey together in 2003. The two debuted in the romance drama Tujhe Meri Kasam. Since then, the duo has come a long way and their onscreen chemistry was seen in movies such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and the Marathi-language action drama Lal Bhaari.

We hope these couples continue to grace us with their enduring romances on the silver screen!