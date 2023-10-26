Koffee With Karan made a comeback with its eighth season last night, and it was as wholesome as a talk show can get – probably, more. Seeing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch just added more emotion to the entire episode. It was sweet, honest and a lot of fun – which may sound like an overreaction, but it’s the truth.
This episode turned a lot of us into teenagers for a while, and now we are all shipping for two celebrities who are already together. Married. There were many highlights, but of course, the moment Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding video, stands out, because it has to. Their wedding looked more filmy than most films, I mean, Bollywood could never.
There were moments of love, and other more important moments of two people who just enjoy each other’s company. It’s a rare sight to see people happy for other people, and this video made it happen – at least for the internet. Maybe the honesty of it all got to us, and now we can’t not celebrate them.
We’re all crying happy tears, and these reactions are proof.
You MUST watch the video:
Or as Karan put it, “Mere dil ka paet bhar gaya.”