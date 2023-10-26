Koffee With Karan made a comeback with its eighth season last night, and it was as wholesome as a talk show can get – probably, more. Seeing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch just added more emotion to the entire episode. It was sweet, honest and a lot of fun – which may sound like an overreaction, but it’s the truth.

This episode turned a lot of us into teenagers for a while, and now we are all shipping for two celebrities who are already together. Married. There were many highlights, but of course, the moment Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding video, stands out, because it has to. Their wedding looked more filmy than most films, I mean, Bollywood could never.

There were moments of love, and other more important moments of two people who just enjoy each other’s company. It’s a rare sight to see people happy for other people, and this video made it happen – at least for the internet. Maybe the honesty of it all got to us, and now we can’t not celebrate them.

We’re all crying happy tears, and these reactions are proof.

Deepika Ranveer wedding video is the best thing I’ve seen in a few months! :’) — Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) October 25, 2023

Bruh Deepika and Ranveer's wedding footage is like so soo soooo fkn cute OMG TOUCHWOOD TOUCHWOOD TOUCHWOOD 😭♥️!!! — Venba (@paapabutterfly) October 25, 2023

deepika and ranveer’s wedding video be cute🥹pic.twitter.com/pjBHyLirQZ — 𝒘. 🤍 (@omgwashhh) October 25, 2023

Wedding video of Deepika and Ranveer was all kinds of hearts! ❤ pic.twitter.com/QlyEOMrLGh — veee (@sonder_being) October 25, 2023

My heart is full watching this Ranveer-Deepika wedding video. She found someone who values her the way she deserves to be valued! This literally had me in tears! #KoffeeWithKaranS8 — Gaurav (@wtfgauravvvv) October 25, 2023

deepika and ranveer's wedding video brought tears to my eyes omg it was so beautiful😭 — H 🪩꩜ (@purrfectlyfinee) October 25, 2023

the deepika and ranveer wedding video omfggg

the highways looks like a good place to sleep tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/5tmuzyjUZw — bitchbv😌 (@BansiVazir) October 25, 2023

This entire clip they shared was SO beautiful. Ranveer & Deepika are a great pair. While I don’t want to be influenced by a video that’s designed to make you ‘feel’, there’s so much love & reverence that comes through their story/the clips from the wedding 😭#KoffeeWithKaranS8 pic.twitter.com/nvXtpvidSe — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) October 26, 2023

Ranveer and Deepika's wedding video is so….🥹❤️ — P.💍 (@PrajaktaSharma8) October 25, 2023

deepika and ranveer’s wedding video has ended me fully. bas pandit ji ready hi jayiye #KoffeeWithKaran — disha (@dishahahaa) October 25, 2023

Or as Karan put it, “Mere dil ka paet bhar gaya.”