The complexities of modern relationships, though often explored in films, are far too complicated to be boxed in a few hours. Taking a deep dive into such relationships is Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The trailer seems to be exploring adulting, love, family and our life path.

The recently dropped trailer opens with a glimpse of Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and Karan (Dhairya Karwa) and their stormy married life.

As we proceed to watch further, Alisha's cousin Tia (Ananya Panday) and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) are introduced in the picture.

The 2-minute-34 second trailer traces the journey of Alisha and Zain falling head over heels for each other. As a result, their partners suffer but the short clip promises to explore these relationships beyond the surface level.

Checkout the trailer here:

Earlier, speaking of the film Sakun Batra had said, “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around."

Deepika and Siddhant’s chemistry could be felt even in those few minutes and we can't wait to watch them spread their charm.

Hopefully, Gehraiyaan which will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, will come as a worthy addition to the romance genre.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.