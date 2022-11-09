Fans Confirm Deepika’s Role As Ranbir’s Mother In Brahmastra As Ott Version Shows It Clearly

Ever since the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva released, people have been guessing who’ll be playing Shiva’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) parents in the sequel. And it seems, fans have unraveled the mystery, all thanks to the OTT version of the movie- Deepika Padukone!

As we all know, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva recently became available to stream on Disney + Hotstar and apparently the scene where Shiva’s mother Amrita is shown, is much clearer in that version. Here are two clips of scenes from the movie that netizens have uploaded where it can be seen that Deepika is Amrita AKA Shiva’s mother.

Here is Deepika Padukone's glimps from bhramastra part one – shiva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0PWHvSznhp — horny sanera (@FilesDeepika) November 3, 2022 Credit: Twitter

And here’s how people have responded to the cool revelation.

Damnnn this is such a clear video 😭 https://t.co/osxNfZD9vQ — ★ (@Selenophillia1) November 4, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Ye samaj ni aara ki agar deepija ka scene record kiya to credit tak kyu ni diya ?? Why she is not shown properly ?? And agar amrita ke liye actor h to its 2000% confirm ki #dev ke liye bhi actor hoga 🙏so why not shown #ayanmukherji 😶in #Brahmastra — biggboss16.taazakhabar (@PrinceM78356440) November 4, 2022 Credit: Twitter

and ayan was trying to gaslight us into thinking this might not be deepika?? like be fucking real girl https://t.co/OmPI89qw2T — ashwin (@MeenammaExpress) November 4, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Awesome 👌 — Mallika (@Mallika56268012) November 7, 2022 Credit: Twitter

She's making me want to watch the movie 😩 https://t.co/jNvofRKxdh — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@notu100) November 5, 2022 Credit: Twitter

most beautiful 26 seconds https://t.co/wvxjGRCAg2 — noor (@jmycomfort) November 5, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Was this particular scene shown in the film? Here her face is clearly visible here https://t.co/P1WRYc9VNR — 𝑲 ✰ 𝑭𝒂𝒏𝒃𝒐𝒚 👁 (@AwaaraMajnu) November 4, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Okay, now someone tell us who’ll play Shiva’s dad!