Fans Confirm Deepika’s Role As Ranbir’s Mother In Brahmastra As Ott Version Shows It Clearly
Fans Confirm Deepika’s Role As Ranbir’s Mother In Brahmastra As Ott Version Shows It Clearly
Ever since the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva released, people have been guessing who’ll be playing Shiva’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) parents in the sequel. And it seems, fans have unraveled the mystery, all thanks to the OTT version of the movie- Deepika Padukone!
As we all know, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva recently became available to stream on Disney + Hotstar and apparently the scene where Shiva’s mother Amrita is shown, is much clearer in that version. Here are two clips of scenes from the movie that netizens have uploaded where it can be seen that Deepika is Amrita AKA Shiva’s mother.
And here’s how people have responded to the cool revelation.
Okay, now someone tell us who’ll play Shiva’s dad!