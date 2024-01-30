The unexpected has happened. Ashneer Grover has returned to Shark Tank India. But not quite in the way you’d have imagined. Well, you see, the third instalment of India’s most popular business reality TV show began streaming last week with six fresh set judges with the original jury panel. Among them, the audience has found their calmer version of Ashneer Grover that is Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

The theory primarily erupted when Goyal began rebuking the WTF Fitness pitchers for overlooking basic attention to detail before representing their brand on national television. He pointed out their phone number had only nine digits, and there were syntactical and grammatical errors scattered across their presentation. Take a look –

Deepinder Goyal is the next Ashneer Grover. The way he pointed out mistakes in the presentation. 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/xf2g8l2JsJ — Devanshu Kumar (@oldschoolguy__) January 27, 2024

His candidness and sharp eye for spotting mistakes, coupled with his relatively peaceful demeanour, has the audience linking him to BharatPe’s co-founder, only calmer. They’re referring to him as something like Ashneer Grover lite, to be precise. Here’s what people are saying –

Ashneer or not, Zomato’s Goyal seems to be emerging as the new favourite shark so far. By the way – Here’s Everything To Know About The NEW Shark Tank India 3 Judges.