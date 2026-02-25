Deepinder Goyal’s Raj Shamani podcast was relevant in more ways than one. Now it turns out, there is one thing you can buy from the podcast, and no smarty pants, it is not Zomato’s shares.

A glimpse of Deepinder Goyal’s trial neural sensor emerged today on Instagram. Not long after development began, the prototype appeared outside private testing. Observation now replaces secrecy and asking 1232 times a day “Ye deepinder ke maathe pe kya hai?”

“Most Wearable Device Ever…” Deepinder Writes

A new wearable named Temple has been introduced by Deepinder Goyal, ex-CEO of Zomato. This item was called the most significant wearable ever created, according to his recent statement. A minimal image appeared online, featuring only the name at the upper part and near the side of the forehead, a compact white unit is visible in tight view within the picture released. Gatekeeping ke final boss nikle Goyal saab toh.

Despite its simplicity, attention focuses on placement, just beside the temple. From first glance, meaning seems tied more to location than function. Aura hai bhyi aura hai.

The post carried a caption written by him,

“A wearable like no other. Follow @temple to know when the waitlist opens.”

Soon, a public waitlist will be launched, according to Goyal’s announcement in the post. Testing of the device by him lasted beyond twelve months, a detail now verified directly.

Meanwhile, clarity emerged on critical constraints. Though named Temple, the system stays in prototype form and its presence in markets remains absent. Official recognition as a medical tool has not been granted by oversight bodies and research documentation or shared data collections are missing from public access. Caution shapes Goyal’s message: viewing this output as ready-for-use healthcare gear is premature. Even with scarce information, interest has drizzled like the monsoon rain with questions rising by the minute.

The Podcast Episode That Led To This Whole Hoopla

Months before any spotlight paved its way, focus on Temple had already started. A tiny gadget was attached on Deepinder Goyal’s head during his appearance on Raj Shamani’s show. It was a real “Kyun, hila daala na” moment, as the internet went NUTS to find out just what it was.

Attention fastened to the object once footage began circulating online and the moment gained traction through shares across platforms. Questions emerged frequently about the nature of the equipment near his ear.

Addressing the speculation directly, Deepinder Goyal chose not to overlook it. Tied to his ongoing research, the device found context within an emerging concept, the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, offering a framework for understanding.

Now known under the Temple name, the gadget reappeared through a brief preview. This altered attention once again toward its development path.

WOAH, What Is The Gravity Ageing Hypothesis?

Gravity affects how people grow older, suggests Deepinder Goyal, especially within the mind, as force often tied to motion might play a role in mental decline over time.

Standing upright occupies much of a person’s life span, and blood faces continuous downward force due to gravity. Through years, this steady pressure might quietly impair flow to some areas of the brain. Slow, repeated shifts like these, over time may play a role in how nerves age.

Besides pointing out what was already seen, he built his explanation on two earlier notes, then tied them to a third fact that others had noticed long before,

Humans live upright for most of their lives.

Within the brain, certain areas detect minor shifts in circulation. The hypothalamus, along with the brainstem, shows high responsiveness and even slight changes in blood movement trigger activity here. Sensitivity is particularly strong in these zones and response happens without delay when flow varies. These regions act quickly under subtle pressure differences.

Here, hormone activity is managed alongside metabolic functions, as inflammation levels are influenced by these areas too. Processes tied to ageing fall under their control and other bodily changes connect back to them as well.

He wrote: “The new part is connecting these three known facts into a single, testable mechanism for ageing.”

He further stated: “A big part of human ageing might be brain-first and gravity-driven, and not body-first (like we’ve always believed).”

Here begins a different view, ageing may not only stem from cells breaking down but also involve steady guidance through brain activity over time. This idea redirects focus away from bodily decay alone toward possible central control rooted in neural processes. Instead of limiting explanations to local wear, it introduces coordination across years shaped by the mind’s influence. So yeah, it appears as simple decline but might reflect broader patterns managed at higher levels.

Scientific Invention Toh Theek Hai, But Where The Science At?

If Iyer was here he would say, “Mera science inn baaton me nahi maanta,” and that’s what happened.

This claim lacks scientific verification but still, Deepinder Goyal presents it not as settled truth but as something open to testing.

Ek Sec Ek Sec, What All Can This Device Track?

Through observation of slight shifts in cerebral oxygen levels, Temple intends detection and real-time tracking emerges as focus in this device, where blood movement receives close study. With precision instruments, small variations gain visibility and monitoring occurs continuously, aiming at neural activity patterns. (Basically, ye device bigg boss ka baap hai).

Focus rests upon minute physiological signals and attention goes toward dynamic processes within tissue. Detection centers on subtle circulatory behavior here.

Over time, blood flow in the brain is recorded by the instrument. From a seated position to walking patterns, physical behaviors are linked with nerve system condition through observation. Lifestyle choices appear alongside these factors when examined across months and what emerges is a picture shaped by routine actions and your daily uthna baithna. Monitoring continues without interruption, capturing subtle changes others might overlook and then patterns form slowly, revealed only through persistent tracking.

Blood movement in the brain is what Temple monitors, unlike typical devices that track steps or rest patterns. While most gadgets log heartbeat rhythms over time, this one zeroes in on circulation within the head.

Once thought of as merely advanced wearables, devices like Temple were said to extend past standard sensor functions. Their purpose, it was noted, involves capturing full-body health signals through one connected system.

Although regulators have not cleared it for medical use, Temple serves only in exploration. It cannot detect sickness, disease prevention lies outside its function. Medical treatment is not among its roles. Deepinder Goyal refers to it still as a trial instrument.

Doctors Are Not Buying The Gravity Ageing Hypothesis

Neurologists and physicians have challenged the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.

Starting at the brain’s supply lines, specialists note steady blood delivery relies on self-correcting functions. As position shifts occur, internal responses recalibrate vessel tightness without conscious input.

Public criticism of Temple has emerged among certain doctors. A high-ranking physician stated the device lacks any scientific credibility, calling it nothing more than an elaborate gadget instead of a proper medical tool.

Usually, measurement of brain blood movement depends on high-end imaging tools like MRI or PET. Yet accuracy from a portable device draws skepticism among specialists.

Despite widespread acceptance, gravity’s role in ageing remains under scrutiny due to insufficient peer-reviewed evidence. A reliance on rigorously monitored experiments persists among researchers evaluating this hypothesis. Until replicated studies confirm the link, skepticism is attached within academic circles.

Evidence gathered so far fails to meet the strict standards required for consensus and therefore, assumptions about gravitational influence stay unverified. Only after multiple validated trials might perspectives shift slightly.

“Looks Like A Chewing Gum” Kya Bolti Public 🤣

Instant reaction on social platforms began even as specialists discussed bodily functions.

Few individuals showed clear interest

“Next level wearable.”

“Something crazy coming up.”

“Excited.”

“I was waiting for the same.”

Questions arose among several individuals

“Do you really think people will wear it?”

“This should and will tank.”

“Dystopian tech hell.”

“I am seriously concerned.”

A few people saw similarities to an episode of Black Mirror! Because we may not find anything else in life, but if there’s space for a Hollywood reference, we will definitely jump in. It’s more like a janmasiddh adhikaar.

Not everyone took the device seriously though, one comment wondered if Deepinder Goyal had bought the @temple handle. Design became a topic for some, it was described by one person as resembling used chewing gum. A different voice questioned if a black version would appear later???? Isme bhi colour choice chahiye, India is not for professionals also.

While we’re on this, how much do you think this device will be priced at? We think it could shoot up to at least a lakh.