I’m an old-school romantic who loves writing down their favorite section of a song because those specific lines hit harder than the rest of the track. I loved listening to heartwarming songs as a child because, let’s face it, there was something different about the romantic melodies from the 90s. And, one of them was Shava Shava.

I know, the song has nothing to do with romance but the lines ‘dekha tenu pehli pehli baar ve, hone laga dil bekaraar ve, rabba mainu ki ho gaya’ always took my breath away. The idea of protagonists falling in love with each other, in slow motion, in a dream sequence and forgetting the world around them, was what my dreams were made of then. Those lines left me full of love each time I heard it.

YouTube

Today, a new version of the song has been released and my heart and eyes are brimming with nostalgia, love and warmth. Sameer Anjaan, the lyricist, has given a beautiful twist to the track while keeping the old-world charm of the song alive.

The track will be featured in Dharma Productions’ upcoming rom-com sports drama, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

YouTube

Not just me, but the entire internet is overflowing with joy and excitement with the release of ‘Dekha Tenu’ song and rightly so. Take a look.

What a lovely composition #DekhaTenu.. Very soothing and a refreshing touch to the song. Coincidentally, I have been listening the same part from Shava Shava on loop for last few days. 🔥#MrAndMrsMahi — AAKIB (@peeeeeekaaboooo) May 15, 2024

that's how u should remake a song. perfect remake, pure melody 👌 https://t.co/csSfwxafIC — A. (@HypocriteAman) May 15, 2024

The song is so so so beautiful 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/2IGSQeBg5Q — tara (@tara__43) May 15, 2024

Just in love with Dekha Tenu… It has magical qualities that never gets old…#DekhhaTenu pic.twitter.com/FrLoaJukkw — Priya (@Priya60963437) May 15, 2024

https://twitter.com/DJBravo00/status/1790656144165535974

https://twitter.com/jadeja765000/status/1790656061202125020

"Dekha Tenu" sun kar muje lag ra hai ki mai alagsi duniya pai hu.#DekhhaTenu pic.twitter.com/Ar1HD9DBtL — Bharatmata (@justine97900536) May 15, 2024

Dive into the rhythm of "Dekha Tenu" and let its melody uplift your spirits. 🎶 #DekhaTenu pic.twitter.com/DAdhwsemmL — Mrunu💖 (@Mrunu07) May 15, 2024

Will be in my repeat play list!! #Dekhatenu ❤️ Soothing melody! https://t.co/2t2k9UEvmd — VirendarSingh (@virendarksaath) May 15, 2024

From the very first beat, #DekhaTenu had me hooked, and now it's become the soundtrack of my life. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Uk8tGpEzxi — riya_patlani✨ (@shivrao350552) May 15, 2024

After watching Dekha Tenu I am so happy.#DekhhaTenu pic.twitter.com/7nz5mgnZLh — Soudeb Dutta (@DuttaSoudeb) May 15, 2024

The more I listen to Dekha Tenu, the deeper I fall in love with its magic.#DekhhaTenu pic.twitter.com/QIzTkqSrY5 — anumita mondal (@BikramGhos67685) May 15, 2024

Dekha Tenu" ne mujhe pehli beat se hi hook kar liya hai.#DekhhaTenu pic.twitter.com/xvmrATtj22 — Debasmita (@Debasmi7509846) May 15, 2024

Can't resist hitting replay on "Dekha Tenu" – its enchanting rhythm and heartfelt vocals have me hooked! 🔄🎶 pic.twitter.com/BGPGRpOtav — Anisha Basu (@AnishaB839) May 15, 2024

Dekha Tenu is an experience… It's not only a song…#DekhhaTenu pic.twitter.com/BI8SPfzqCp — Neha 12 (@MdSaidu41231082) May 15, 2024

There's something about #DekhaTenu that resonates with my heart every single time, making it an essential part of my daily playlist. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yHTrGnyAPr — Ridhi Joshi (@RidhiJoshi6) May 15, 2024

The infectious energy of "Dekha Tenu" is simply irresistible. Hit replay and let the good vibes roll! 🎧 #DekhaTenu pic.twitter.com/DfqvggM3Ka — Mampi (@Mampi35) May 15, 2024

You can listen to the song here:

BRB, we are going to listen to the song on a loop!