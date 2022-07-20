Not every scene makes it to the final cut, but some of these definitely should have because they are peak good content. Although some of these scenes are extended or are included in certain DVD versions of the films, they are still not seen by many. So, here are a few deleted scenes, which shows us how much good content we were robbed of.

1. The Shabooya roll call that Oscar, Dwight and Andy just killed. This scene from The Office deserved to be in the show.

2. They showed the marching but left the scene with Harry and Ginny, along with all the parts from the book where Harry and Ginny actually had some chemistry.

3. This scene from Harry Potter humanised the Dursleys, and for some reason, the creators thought it is a good idea to cut it off? A commenter rightly said, whoever decided to get rid of these scenes should be sent to Azkaban.

Dudley was genuinely concerned about Harry in this scene and his "I don't think you're a waste of space" and Harry's "See you, Big D" are just <3

4. And this scene from Deathly Hallows - Part II where Draco throws Harry his wand. They showed us Draco joining forces with his family, not Draco helping Harry save the world.

5. "About 10 years ago, for tax benefits, I faked my own death. I've been collecting tax benefits as my widow ever since." - Epic words said by Creed Bratton, The Office.

6. One of the deleted scenes in Titanic shows Rose going to the third class department. This adds so much to her character and still didn't make it to the final cut.

7. And this scene which shows the moments after Rose boards the Carpathia, it is such a powerful scene showing their emotions after such a horrific event.

8. This scene from Friends episode "The one where Rachel tells Ross" was deleted in light of the 9/11 attack, as it was supposed to air two weeks after the attack.

9. This scene from Breaking Bad Season 3 which shows the other side of Mike's otherwise sturdy, no-bullshit demeanour.

10. This scene from Brooklyn Nine-Nine where Amy brags about how much she knows the library like the back of her hand - peak Amy behaviour.

