Delhi Crime, the crime fiction drama series that took the entire nation by storm, is back with its brand-new season and we cannot control our excitement, for obvious reasons.

With a number of fresh faces and a gripping plotline, this season will keep you sitting at the edge of your seat.

The two-minute trailer reveals the struggles that an understaffed police force, that is on the hunt for a serial killer, faces while monitoring a dangerous situation in the national capital.

The second season of the award-winning show brings back DCP Vartika Singh (Shefali Shah), along with her teammates, Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal), Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang), Kumar Vijay (Adil Hussain), Jairaj (Anurag Arora) and Sudhir Kumar (Gopal Dutt).

Directed by Richie Mehta, this long-awaited season is slated to release on August 26.

You can watch the trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2 here:

We just can't wait for this one!

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.