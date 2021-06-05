Indian contestants have always cooked up a storm on MasterChef Australia. And this season, Depinder Chhibber is representing with her brilliant cooking skills.

Born in New Delhi, Depinder moved to Newcastle at the age of 11 but has time and again spoken about how heavily influenced she is by her heritage.

This pharmacist-turned-chef's parents and family are currently living in India, while she lives in Australia with her husband.

Her journey on MasterChef has been an exciting one. She began with making desi dishes like Chhole, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Biryani and even an Indian Tiffin Bento Box, which were all received with praises.

Her innovative Green Curry Cake with White Chocolate Chilli Ganache, Coconut Ice Cream and a Coconut Crumb was one we did not see coming. But seeing how the judges reacted, we really want to try it!

Not to mention her charming personality and how passionate she is while cooking. In her mystery box challenge, the chef made Ghujia, and has even served the judges with Fried Chicken with Mango Chilli Glaze and Ghevar with Carrot Serbet.

Her desi tadka is making her a global star and we can't wait to watch what she'll surprise us with next!