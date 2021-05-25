Ever since the Delhi office of Twitter was raided by the Police, people all across the country find themselves having mixed opinions. 

I mean, obviously, this doesn't come as a surprise to us anymore (Iykyk) but one particular thing which stood out the most was that after this social media company's office was raided, #BanTwitterInIndia was trending on desi TWITTER ITSELF. 

Yep, you read that right, and needless to say, this could only happen in India. Seeing the irony of the whole situation, Twitterati had more to say. 

I can't help but laugh because it's turning into a joke. 