Ever since the Delhi office of Twitter was raided by the Police, people all across the country find themselves having mixed opinions.

I mean, obviously, this doesn't come as a surprise to us anymore (Iykyk) but one particular thing which stood out the most was that after this social media company's office was raided, #BanTwitterInIndia was trending on desi TWITTER ITSELF.

Yep, you read that right, and needless to say, this could only happen in India. Seeing the irony of the whole situation, Twitterati had more to say.

Andhbhakts are trending #BanTwitterInIndia on Twitter. Didn't they say they were moving to Koo? They are still here? — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) May 25, 2021

Bhakts are trending #BanTwitterInIndia on Twitter itself. Bhakts urgently need a Toolkit which fixes their low IQ Brains. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 25, 2021

Low IQ Bhakts are trending #BanTwitterInIndia on Twitter! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Mu4DUg4TV — Mr Gabbar (PARODY) (@Gabbar_ssingh) May 25, 2021

Bhakts trending #BanTwitterInIndia need to realise it's their only source of income. — Caralisa Monteiro (@runcaralisarun) May 25, 2021

Me to those who are trending this on Twitter 😂😂😂#BanTwitterInIndia pic.twitter.com/t9Cmrd9Jzx — Ambrose Master (@ambrose_master) May 25, 2021

low iQ sanghis nd kangana Supporter Trend #BanTwitterInIndia

Twitter indian be like-: pic.twitter.com/23KjclLJYu — Rehan Neyaz✨ (@Rehan89903392) May 25, 2021

I can't help but laugh because it's turning into a joke.