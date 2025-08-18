Image courtesy animemojo.com

What’s the one anime movie you swore you wouldn’t get emotionally attached to this time? Yeah, right. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle just pulled the biggest main-character energy at Japan’s box office and our group chats are still recovering. The numbers are so wild, even Tanjiro’s blade might need a moment. Here’s how Infinity Castle basically said “hold my katana,” broke into the Top 5, and left fandoms everywhere going full-on this is peak fiction mode.

1) The One Where Day 30 Breaks Into The Hall Of Fame

It finally happened, by Day 30, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle clocked in at a staggering ¥25.32 billion (that’s around $171.8 million!). This pushed it past Makoto Shinkai’s iconic Your Name to secure a spot in Japan’s all-time Top 5. And then, as a true flex, Day 31 updates put it at ¥25.78B, leapfrogging Frozen for No. 4 on the leaderboard. All this hype for just the first part of a planned trilogy that hit theaters on July 18, 2025, India, are we paying attention? Records were always part of Tanjiro’s mission.

Image courtesy Koimoi

2) Record-Breaking Speedrun: From Opening Day To 10-Billion Club

Infinity Castle didn’t just break records, it sped them. Highest opening day in Japanese history? Yup, ¥1.64B, with a wild single-day haul that crossed ¥ 2B. Eight days in, it had already stormed past the ¥10B mark, breaking even Mugen Train’s sweat-inducing speed run of 10 days. By Day 25, it was sitting pretty at ¥22B, becoming an instant chartbuster.

3) From Local Tsunami To Global Wave

Think this is only a Japan thing? Think again. The global rollout is coming for us all, starting mid-September 2025 in the US and UK (thanks, Crunchyroll, for fueling our sleepless nights). Even before the rest of the world gets infinity feels, Taiwan already got hit with the hype tsunami. Oh, and about those dub debates (hello, Channing Tatum as Keizo rumors), our timelines might be divided, but the promo is basically free. Are you ready to call dibs on show tickets?



4) Admissions > Clout: The “People Actually Showed Up” Story

Infinity Castle isn’t just pulling in yen; the admissions are next level. By Day 30–31, over 18.2 million folks had seen it, even nudging past Titanic’s legendary box office admissions in Japan, making it the 7th most-watched ever. Weekends? Still packed. And the regional hype is unreal, Indonesia basically broke records with a million viewers in just three days (move aside, FOMO). Sab jaa rahe hain, tum kab?

Image courtesy Reddit/Boxoffice

5) What’s Next On The Leaderboard?

The climb ain’t over. Top 3 in Japan? Mugen Train (¥40.75B), Spirited Away (¥31.68B), and Titanic at a cool ¥27.77B. With Infinity Castle’s Day 31 jhakaas ¥25.78B, that ~¥2B gap to Titanic is looking less like Mission Impossible and more like Mission “Tanjiro with plot armor.” If the overseas buzz lands, plus Demon Slayer’s legacy of massive merch and repeat viewings, this could actually happen. Main-character comeback arc loading…

Conclusion

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle didn’t just enter the chat; it pinned the message AND the leaderboard. Day 30 made it a Top 5 legend by outdoing Your Name; Day 31 yeeted Frozen for No. 4, and now Titanic is the next boss fight. Bolo toh, can apna Tanjiro do what legends do best and rewrite history again?