Last week, Netflix took it upon themselves to immortalise the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that took place last year by releasing a three-part docu-series collating information that already exists in the public domain.

The Depp-Heard trial became a cultural moment where the court of public opinion perpetually shadowed the legal proceedings that scooped many dark secrets behind the glossy lives of two high-profile celebrities, where online spectators proclaimed loud opinions, picked sides, posted reels garnering engagement in billions, and basically, capitalised on the lawsuit that touched sensitive subjects like domestic violence, sexual, assault and substance abuse.

The docu-series juxtaposes Depp’s and Heard’s testimonies while simultaneously depicting the online madness that ensued with every development in the courtroom without adding any expert opinions, interviews, or anything that doesn’t already exist on the Internet. Here’s how people are reacting to it:

#DeppVHeard documentary is an excellent example of how regressive our society has become. Y'all really saw a 10 sec video on TikTok and decided Amber heard needs to be ridiculed. Those influencers featured on the documentary seemed to be doing it for fame & y'all ran with it. — idekmun (@idekmun07) August 19, 2023

Bruh after watching Depp v. Heard, I think Johnny depp really was the abuser. We had amber pegged wrong yall lol #DeppVHeard — Jįłł (@Mustloveweird) August 19, 2023

I saw the entire trial and this ‘documentary’ is a piece of garbage. Trying to make it seem that it was unclear if Amber was lying when if you see everything you can completely see that she was #DeppVHeard — VC Pirela (@PirelaVc) August 16, 2023

.@netflix, I'm so disappointed in how you guys presented both sides of the #DeppVHeard trial. With #JohnnyDeppIsASurvivor you guys used memes to make it look we as a society are imbeciles and we blindly believed him because he's famous. But with #AmberTurd, it was "poor her"… pic.twitter.com/PVk21dlwvU — Khumz (@Khumolove) August 16, 2023

The netflix documentary #DeppVHeard is like a sick social media episode of Black Mirror. People are disgusting — DGC (@Bumbstahdani) August 18, 2023

Watching Depp V Heard on Netflix and it has brought all the ugliness of the case back to my mind. How the world enjoys watching a woman being taken down and humiliated and celebrates her fall. A hellhole of misogyny. — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) August 20, 2023

#DeppVHeard case was televised live for public, so why on earth this docuseries now🤷🏻 — v!r@l (@viiral79) August 20, 2023

I can not get over what damage Johnny Depp has caused to the movement of women’s and victims’ emancipation movements. #DeppVHeard — S (@migaloo_s) August 18, 2023

Depp v. Heard on Netflix is actually a terrible Documentary.



while i thought at first would try to maintain more nuanced approach.

it devolved into painting Depp supporters as unhinged fanatics and Heard as some sort of truth defenders?



very questionable framing. pic.twitter.com/3kSF357fow — Strawbærry Narwhal ‽ (@unvarnishedvoid) August 20, 2023

The director of the ‘Depp v. Heard’ Neflix doc is so irresponsible and convinced of her own impartiality. When you're making a documentary about domestic violence and the concept of "the truth," you can't just forgo consulting experts in domestic violence! https://t.co/0ykjBl5jno pic.twitter.com/Nfae1WdCeo — ella dawson (@brosandprose) August 20, 2023

Watching #DeppVHeard & y’all owe that lady an apology. — Fall Out Girl. (@ItsDollhouseMJ) August 18, 2023

It will always be funny how Depp fans paid $3300 to unseal court documents trying to find dirt on Amber but it backfired and ended up exposing the real abuser Johnny Depp, including the text messages confirming Depp did kick her and his whole team lied for him 🤡 #DeppVHeard pic.twitter.com/o4Lou5CEnK — Flounder 🧜🏽‍♀️🫐 (@lazyariel) August 20, 2023

The Netflix docuseries "Depp v Heard" by Director Emma Cooper is a biased attempt at justice.



It lacks key interviews with Depp, Heard, legal teams, jurors, and experts, relying solely on social media and live hearing clips to favour Heard's narrative. — Kaushal Kishore (@emkaushal) August 16, 2023

#DeppVHeard only 20 mins in and it’s nauseating. Depp is without a doubt just another abusive wealthy white male. Ask any woman who has experienced it herself. — Jessamy Robblee-Haehn (@JessamyRobblee) August 16, 2023

Finished the #DeppVHeard documentary and it’s a great watch. Depp stans are crying that it’s biased but that’s just cos a balanced picture doesn’t all go his way. It actually still leaves out loads of evidence against him while showing it against her… — Novar FLIP (@NovarFLIP) August 20, 2023

The evidence that was kept sealed in this trial is shocking. Amber deserves a retrial #DeppVHeard — 𝒮𝑒𝑔𝑜 (@that_masego) August 18, 2023

Have you watched the docu-series? What did you think about it?