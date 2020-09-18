Sonu Sood has truly emerged as a superhero during the pandemic, tirelessly helping those in need. His actions have saved the lives of thousands of people, if not more.

Rumors that his actions are motivated by political gain also floated on social media, but Sonu paid no heed to such rumors and continued to offer his services to those less fortunate.

And now, this tweet by Sonu Sood shows that not only is he a man who actually follows what he preaches, but that his thoughts are exactly what the world needs right now.

जितनी ताक़त लोग अपने जीवन में दूसरों को गिराने में लगाते हैं ..

उतनी ताक़त अगर उन्हें उठाने में लगा दें

तो देश रातों रात बदल जाएगा। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2020

Translated, Sonu's tweet reads, "If the effort that people put into bringing others down was instead, put into raising people up, the nation could transform overnight."

In an age of Twitter wars and constant character assassinations, truer words have not been spoken. While it's easy to find faults in others, what is much more difficult and thus, much more in need, is to help others overcome their failures.

This isn't the first time Sonu's tweets have given us a glimpse of what motivates the star, while also serving as a mini guide-to-life.

इज़्ज़त कमाने निकलना।

मशहूर होने नहीं।

मशहूर तो बहुत से लोग हैं

जो अब कभी इज़्ज़त नहीं कमा पाएँगे। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 16, 2020

कर दे आज किसी के लिए कुछ ..

क्या पता क़ल मौक़ा मिले ना मिले। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 15, 2020

Sonu Sood - the hero the world didn't deserve, but definitely the one it needed.