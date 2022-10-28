From going on a candle-lit dinner to taking them on a vacation, there are a number of off-the-wall ideas to propose to someone. However, proposing to someone during an exciting cricket match tops all the other ideas.

The T20 World Cup, which has been keeping all the cricket fans on the edge of their seats, is becoming exciting with each passing day. And rather than just sitting and cheering from the stands, a desi man went ahead and proposed to his girlfriend.

The heartwarming proposal, during the match between India and Netherlands, has now gone viral. In the video, the man was seen going down on one knee as he took out the ring and the girl ended up saying yes.

International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video clip on their social media page. Since posted, the video has garnered over 660K likes.

