Netizens have just discovered a desi dance talent on TikTok who goes by the user name BabaJackson2020 and we have to say, he's swift got moves like MJ.

In this video that has gone viral, this young man is seen following the footsteps of Michael Jackson on the beats of Prabhu Deva's Muqabala-Muqabla and transcends into Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal on what appears to be his roof.

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020

In fact Hritik Roshan, one of the actors with the most swift and killer moves gave this talented desi MJ a shoutout and said that this was the "smoothest airwalk" he'd seen. That's not all, he even asked his followers for this dancer's whereabouts.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Twitter has collectively lost its shit over Baba Jackson's swift moonwalk:

His name is Yuvraj aka Baba Jackson...belongs to Jodhpur

Happy to see the younger generation keeping Michael Jackson's legacy alive.

Legends live on forever.

We have to admit, w can't stop 'beating' the repeat button on this video.