Netizens have just discovered a desi dance talent on TikTok who goes by the user name BabaJackson2020 and we have to say, he's swift got moves like MJ. 

Source: Latestly

In this video that has gone viral, this young man is seen following the footsteps of Michael Jackson on the beats of Prabhu Deva's Muqabala-Muqabla and transcends into Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal on what appears to be his roof.  

In fact Hritik Roshan, one of the actors with the most swift and killer moves gave this talented desi MJ a shoutout and said that this was the "smoothest airwalk" he'd seen. That's not all, he even asked his followers for this dancer's whereabouts. 

Twitter has collectively lost its shit over Baba Jackson's swift moonwalk: 

We have to admit, w can't stop 'beating' the repeat button on this video. 