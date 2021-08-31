There are a number of movies that are remembered for years. While some movies are remembered for their excellent cast or storyline, sometimes an object becomes more popular in the movie and takes a life of its own.

Today, we have compiled a list of some ‘nameless lead characters’ that had nothing to do with the real protagonists of the movie but played an equally important role. Ready? Let’s go!

1. Ek Chutki Sindoor: Om Shanti Om

Nobody knows ek chutki sindoor ki keemat, because its contribution to the movie's success is priceless.

2. Bagwati: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Priced at a whopping €12,000, bagwati was the coolest travel companion and even a better wing woman. Donning a beautiful scarf and sunglasses, bagwati was no less than a showstopper in this movie.

3. Bhindi: 3 Idiots

It was 12 rupey kilo ki bhindi in this movie that made us realise that nothing else goes better with a khujli waali roti.

4. Hand Pump: Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Who can forget Sunny Deol ripping the iconic hand pump off the ground with his dhaai kilo ka haath?

5. Violin: Mohabbatein

Let’s be honest, the violin in this movie had a brighter future than the entire supporting cast of this movie.

6. Kheer: Sooryavansham

This movie gave a cult status to the underrated kheer- my bad- zeher waali kheer. It must have also made SET Max friggin’ rich.

7. Majnu Bhai’s Painting: Welcome

From being created in the middle of the road to drowning in Ishika’s swimming pool, Majnu Bhai’s legendary painting of a donkey standing on a horse gave some serious competition to M. F. Husain.

8. Friends Cap: Maine Pyar Kiya

The movie not only gave Salman Khan his popular screen name 'Prem', but also redefined friendships with the iconic friends cap. Because dosti ka ek usool hai, no sorry no thank you.

9. Cool Chain: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

We cannot just skip this oh-so-cool signature chain that made SRK look super cute in this movie. Apart from his polo t-shirts, of course!

10. Jaadu Ki Jhappi: Munna Bhai MBBS

After introducing hugging with such strong emotions, this movie not only made us want to give a big jaadu ki jhappi to our parents but also to our haters. Because ae maamu, a jaadu ki jhappi a day keeps the doctor away.

11. Stairs: Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Just like Parle-G melts in a cup of kadak chai, the falling-down-the-stairs scene from this movie gave us a number of rib-tickling memes.

12. Telephone: Hera Pheri

“Are Kaun Devi Prasad?” From Chaman Jhinga calling to enquire about his fish to Kabira threatening Devi Prasad, the telephone played an important role in this movie. Admit it, you read the first line in Baburao’s voice.

13. Flipbook: Taare Zameen Par

You know you would be lying if you say that Ishaan's flipbook didn't make you weep like a baby. Equal parts emotional and artistic, this flipbook made us want to create (and terribly fail at it) one too!

14. Jal: Vivah

Jal lijiye, thak gaye honge scroll down karte karte. Now, we cannot end this list without mentioning the iconic jal. Because, mujhe haq hai.

Which character did you love the most?