One conclusion we derived from the sumptuous NMACC event was that Indian paps are effortlessly entertaining. They couldn’t care less about who’s who of the industry & their background voices behind the viral videos corroborate that. So, we’ve collated some instances where Indian paps did what they’re best at, comedy.

1. ‘Shakira hai kya? Kon hai bhai?’

gigi hadid nita ambani cultural center opening pic.twitter.com/iiF8F1kpjr — s 🖇️ (@shookarchive) April 1, 2023

2. Paps interviewing a random videshi, thinking he’s Sid-Kiara’s wedding guest

Because what would a random White man do in an airport during Sid-Kiara’s wedding days if not attend their functions?

3. Their recent ‘uncommon’ & funny banter with Jaya Bachchan

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan has a volatile relationship with the Indian paps. She’s been seen calling them out at various junctures. On a rare occasion last month, she stopped and engaged in a funny banter with them. Naturally, it went viral.

Babe wake up new Jaya Bachchan content has droppedpic.twitter.com/6oHMhWehJC — Kathryn Huh? (@SilamSiva) March 2, 2023

4. ‘ Makdi-Man, kya Spider-Man banega re tu?‘

5. Their random small talks with Indian celebrities

Sara ji topi bohot acha hai apka. New year kaisa tha?

6. Back in 2017, paps called Vin Diesel, ‘Aye takle’

7. When the paps told Babil Khan, ‘ tumhare liye bhaag ke aaye‘, and he was like, ‘ Jhoothe!‘

On a different note, just wanna appreciate Babil Khan for being so awesome.

8. ‘ Tom, Tommiee, Aye Tomye, Tommmmmmmm!‘

from shouting ae takle to vin diesel to screaming tommmm tommm ae tomye at tom hiddleston, nobody beats the indian paparazzi when it comes to unintentional comedy and i think that's beautiful pic.twitter.com/Y9IfWgZycg — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 31, 2023

9. The desi paparazzi urge to form rishtas right after celebrity weddings

As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha returned from their wedding celebrations in 2021, paps crowded them, calling the actress ‘ Bhabhi Ji‘.

10. ‘ Zaandya, look this mobile!‘

They came up with their own versions of Hollywood celebrity names.

11. When paps called Nick Jonas ‘ Jija Ji’ for the first time

Before Nickwa and ‘ Jija Ji sharma gaye‘, here’s a throwback to when paps called Nick Jonas their ‘ Jija Ji‘ for the first time. At their wedding reception in 2018.

12. ‘ Gigi didi, ikde ikde‘

At one point, somebody also advised that she’s ‘ Jiji‘ and not Gigi, and we just don’t know what to say anymore.

We’re wondering what on earth do desi paps smoke before stepping out? How come they’re always so unhinged!