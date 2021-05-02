Looking for something good to watch this weekend? Here are some desi gems Netflix has given us in 2021 that you just can't miss.

1. Aelay

A young man's life is turned upside down after the death of his father, a loved ice-cream seller.

2. Bombay Rose

An animated love story between a Muslim orphan and a Hindu flower girl, where their religions stand in the way.

3. Pagglait

A young woman comes to terms with the death of her husband, but in her own unique way.

4. C/O Kaadhal (Care Of Kaadhal)

This Tamil remake of the 2018 Telugu film, Care of Kancharapalem takes on a unique journey of love with 4 different stories.

5. Tuesdays & Fridays

A writer and lawyer decide to date each other just two days a week to avoid the pressure of commitment, in this light-hearted rom com.

6. Pitta Kathalu

This Telugu anthology film follows the dark stories of four individuals in love.

7. Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi

Though this movie released back in 2019, its re-release on Netflix has made it a crowd favourite. With an impressive starcast of Naseeruddin Shah, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Vineet Kumar. The movie tells the story of a family gathered for a funeral, and the drama that follows.

8. Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy

This movie reflects on the dynamics of women across three generations as they come to terms with their strained relationships.

9. Mandela

With Yogi Babu as the lead, you know there is more than meets the eye in this movie about a village whose new leader needs to be decided by a small-time barber.

10. Irul

In a classic case of did he or didn't he, this thriller starring Fahadh Faasil, follows the journey of a young stranded couple who come across a home in the rain.

11. The Big Day: Collection 2

The second season of this show was just shaadi goals.

12. Searching For Sheela

If you loved Ma Sheela in Wild Wild Country, then you shouldn't miss this short interview.

13. Uppena

This Telugu love story may seem a bit cliche but it does delve deep into casteism, patriarchy and toxic masculinity.

Have you watched them all?