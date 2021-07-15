Disney and Pixar's upcoming film, Turning Red's trailer has left Sikhs across the globe feeling warm and fuzzy. Why? Because for the first time ever, a Sikh character has appeared in an animated Pixar film!

The character of the Sikh security guard in the trailer, is being applauded for the details, including the Kada that he is seen sporting on his right wrist.

Twitter is in love with the movie already and though some have pointed out that Sikhs or Indians are often stereotyped as security guards or taxi drivers in foreign countries, the overall response has been quite positive.

Much respect to Pixar for introducing a Sikh character, can’t wait!!! At least Hollywood 🙌🏼 knows how to treat Sikh’s loyalty unlike Bollywood does 👎🏼. Just look at the details. The Sikh character even has a Kada in his right hand that’s how much detail Hollywood goes into. 👏🏼 https://t.co/GYPtFqqsJW pic.twitter.com/4JnUf7jlc1 — Roop Chatha (@roop501) July 14, 2021

Pixar has a Sikh character in its new feature film "Turning Red". Look how much detail they've put into him, he even has his own "Kara". Beautiful! He's a guard of the school. 😍#TurningRed#Pixar#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/mw325ewsiI — Arwee 🐬 (@winjeetsandhu) July 13, 2021

growing up, I never could have imagined seeing an observant Sikh in a Pixar movie. it’s so exciting to think of all the little Sikh kids who get to see this Sardar on screen and feel included🥺 more of this pls! https://t.co/0WRHqLJSZV — Simrin Singh (@_simrinsingh_) July 14, 2021

Made me so so happy to see a Sikh! I’ve been watching Pixar since I was a kid and to FINALLY see some representation for Sikhs is great https://t.co/GDCyjPNmOa — Magister Maya 🐍⚔️ #ACSISTERHOOD (@kulpreetvirdi) July 14, 2021

Some are seeing this as a win but tbh it just makes me sad. How many Pixar films have their been with no South Asian representation? Only to finally have a Sikh man as a minor security guard?



The Ofcom stats for SA rep are bad in the UK. I imagine they’re worse in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/6F8Jvv7VaV — Adeel Amini (@adeelamini) July 14, 2021

OMGGG A SIKH IN A PIXAR MOVIEEE!! I don’t even care what the movie is about, who’s going with me to see him https://t.co/HrQwUhu1ZF — Manpreet Singh ☬ (@smanpreet246) July 13, 2021

Sikh character in new Pixar film?! https://t.co/mIU5ZcrjqE — Veerender Jubbal (@Veeren_Jubbal) July 13, 2021

First time I've seen sikhs being represented in a Pixar movie and I cant tell you how happy I am right now https://t.co/vNJ5BOLCyi — 𝒞𝑜𝒻𝒻𝑒𝑒 𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓃 (@morniye_) July 13, 2021

Pixar basing a movie in Toronto and there's a Sikh Character in it. I'm in! https://t.co/QazYW5eNRm — Nav Nanwa (@NavNanwa) July 13, 2021

There will be a Sikh depiction in the new Disney Pixar movie Turning Red. 🎥 🍿



Director Domee Shi chose her hometown of Toronto as the backdrop for her new feature film which brings in so much diversity and inclusion. 🧡@disney @pixar #Sikhism pic.twitter.com/HJzrlg3chQ — ਅਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (Aman) (@ammy_singh9299) July 14, 2021

I'm not sure how much better this can get...

✅ Visibly Sikh character with a turban and kara

✅ Character with type 1 diabetes - visible monitor on their arm

✅ Set in Toronto?!? 🇨🇦🍁❤️

✅ Backstreet Boys song in the trailer?!? 😍#RepresentationMatters #TurningRed @Pixar https://t.co/R2aOH8N8V8 — Ish Narotra (@IshNarotra) July 14, 2021

RED PANDA, SIKH REPRESENTATION, ANXIETY DISPLAYED!!! OMFG YES PIXAR!!! https://t.co/hmpJQFxbxU — Ashmir (@Indianmaharaja) July 13, 2021

@Pixar has a Sikh character in its new feature film "Turning Red". Look how much detail they've put into him, he even has his own "Kara". Beautiful! He's a guard of the school. 😍#TurningRed#Pixar@Disney pic.twitter.com/lraP2PK5Qv — Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick (@GNGSmethwick) July 14, 2021

Watch the trailer here:

Set in Toronto, Canada, the movie is written and directed by Domee Shi and is set to release on March 11, 2022.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.