Disney and Pixar's upcoming film, Turning Red's trailer has left Sikhs across the globe feeling warm and fuzzy. Why? Because for the first time ever, a Sikh character has appeared in an animated Pixar film!

The character of the Sikh security guard in the trailer, is being applauded for the details, including the Kada that he is seen sporting on his right wrist. 

Twitter is in love with the movie already and though some have pointed out that Sikhs or Indians are often stereotyped as security guards or taxi drivers in foreign countries, the overall response has been quite positive. 

Watch the trailer here:

Set in Toronto, Canada, the movie is written and directed by Domee Shi and is set to release on March 11, 2022. 


All images are screenshots from the trailer. 