The world is obsessed with Bollywood. From Indonesia to America, fans love recreating scenes from their favourite Hindi movie.          

We have come across a video of a group of Iranians who are showing their love for the iconic film Sholay. In the video, these fans can be seen recreated the song Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan. Where a woman dances like Basanti and others are portraying characters like Gabbar Singh, Jai, Veeru.              

Netizens lauded this entire act and even praised Basanti for her dancing skills. 

This Ramesh Sippy film was released in 1975 and still remains the most iconic Bollywood movie ever made. 