The world is obsessed with Bollywood. From Indonesia to America, fans love recreating scenes from their favourite Hindi movie.

We have come across a video of a group of Iranians who are showing their love for the iconic film Sholay. In the video, these fans can be seen recreated the song Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan. Where a woman dances like Basanti and others are portraying characters like Gabbar Singh, Jai, Veeru.

Netizens lauded this entire act and even praised Basanti for her dancing skills.

I randomly came across this video and can’t tell you how much I loved it! This is sooo wonderful and full of passion. Happy to see the entire family / friends involved, incl the gentleman whose hands are tied up 😂😍 — SleepyOwl (@aaa_owl) March 29, 2021

I loved the guy enacting Dharmendra in this. He is religiously standing with his hands tied up 😄 — Rajesh (@iamRaj2305) March 29, 2021

Also, the gentle-looking Gabbar, the guy next to Dharmendra holding what is supposed to be a firearm and the plastic cups falling at Hema's feet. This is so lovely, it made my day. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) March 29, 2021

Loved the performance. Songs and dances transcends borders, languages religion ,ages. — Gogoideo গগৈদেও (@gogoideo) March 29, 2021

This Ramesh Sippy film was released in 1975 and still remains the most iconic Bollywood movie ever made.