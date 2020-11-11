Whether it's her personal or professional life, rapper Cardi B is known to stir up controversy quite often. So, once again she found herself in the middle of one and this time it occurred after the rapper set out to promote her debut sneaker collection with Reebok. 

The 28-year-old rapper posted a picture posed as Hindu Goddess ‘Durga’ in a bid to promote her Reebok collaboration. The picture was supposed to pay homage to the goddess and showcased Cardi B as a warrior woman with eight hands while holding a bright red pair of sneakers. 

If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star @iamcardib makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with @Reebok.⁠ ⁠ In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.⁠ ⁠ At the link in bio, Cardi B gets candid with FN’s @nikarajohns about her future in the fashion industry, upcoming Reebok collab and her relentless need to win in the FN exclusive.⁠ ⁠ --⁠ Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores⁠

However, netizens did not take this representation of Goddess Durga very well. Many criticised the rapper for her bare-bodied homage to the Goddess and dissed her for comparing herself with the Goddess. 

However, soon after Cardi began to trend on Twitter for upsetting the sentiments of believers, the rapper posted an apology video to her Instagram stories. She stated that her intent wasn't to hurt any religion and she'd do better research for future. 