Whether it's her personal or professional life, rapper Cardi B is known to stir up controversy quite often. So, once again she found herself in the middle of one and this time it occurred after the rapper set out to promote her debut sneaker collection with Reebok.

The 28-year-old rapper posted a picture posed as Hindu Goddess ‘Durga’ in a bid to promote her Reebok collaboration. The picture was supposed to pay homage to the goddess and showcased Cardi B as a warrior woman with eight hands while holding a bright red pair of sneakers.

However, netizens did not take this representation of Goddess Durga very well. Many criticised the rapper for her bare-bodied homage to the Goddess and dissed her for comparing herself with the Goddess.

Cardi B out here thinking she's Ma Durga. Ma'am no, you aren't. Stop messing with others religion. And ofc yet AGAIN no one will give two fucks about this except for us. — মেঘলা☁️NCT 2020 (@xuxidesi) November 10, 2020

Cardi B using Durga Maa to sell trainers?? When are people gonna realise our gods and goddesses aren’t there to be mimicked... — Geeta💙ॐ (@GeetaChelseaFC) November 11, 2020

So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga.



As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied.

Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga? pic.twitter.com/Dr45M4azmO — Isha⸆⸉ ᴺᴹ (Rt pinned pls) (@onlytearskaty) November 11, 2020

Shoe a fucking shoe do you know who durga maa is? This is disrespectful!!! Cardi it's a No. Never. Not. From us pic.twitter.com/VTbVluDsW0 — VON | DIWALI ERA✨ (@stylesfoursmile) November 11, 2020

Cardi B holding a shoe as her homage to Goddess Durga is NOT IT. It really is disrespectful. Sorry. Americans, do better please. #CardiB — there it is, parashite 🌼 | @katyperry (@hugeasmammoth) November 11, 2020

Not #CardiB paying homage to goddess Durga like fuck can you give us hindus a break?.

That is outright direspectful and scandalous.#cardi — Ann🏳️‍🌈 (@dishOegotnochil) November 11, 2020

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — Aadi 𑁍 (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

However, soon after Cardi began to trend on Twitter for upsetting the sentiments of believers, the rapper posted an apology video to her Instagram stories. She stated that her intent wasn't to hurt any religion and she'd do better research for future.