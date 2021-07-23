The zaayka of Indian cuisine never disappoints, whoever has been lucky enough to have it couldn't help but smack their lips.

BTS, a Korean Boy Band has a cult following in India, with the BTS army (fans) going crazy for them. BTS fans in India couldn't keep calm when they saw a 2019 video of their favourite boy band eating Naan and Paneer.

Take a look at this:

Jimin and Jungkook eating paneer.

This is too much to handle at one time😂💜

Indian ARMYs are way too happy now@BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/7vk9GoeCIC — Muskan⁷ (@littleshy_Tae) November 21, 2019

The clip was first shared in November 2019, when BTS members were in New Zealand filming a television series.

Members Jimin and Jungkook were seen in a short clip from behind-the-scenes of the show. As part of their meal, they are shown tasting a creamy gravy dish. While the trio were perplexed by the unusual 'milky Tofu' they were eating, Indian connoisseurs were quick to point out that the trio may have been trying Paneer.

J-Hope, a member of BTS, was seen enjoying Naan and curry with his hands in another video. Take a look:

Hobi eating naan and curry

Jimin eating paneer..

My desi heart be like: Itni khushi.. Itni khushi.. 😆 pic.twitter.com/VxIw6QE4m3 — ᴍɪɴꜱᴜɢenius🌠 (@Manalsa19) November 21, 2019

Indian fans were overjoyed to discover their favourite singers enjoying authentic Indian cuisine. The videos and images that appeared lately drew a flood of responses.

Take a look at some of the finest responses:

Damn i miss butter chicken and naan 😩 — hobis hou (@OfficiallyPakhi) July 21, 2021

Lmaooo the dish isn't confirmed to them yet they're eating it like "k whateva it is but atleast is tasty"😂 — 𝓳𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓼 (@_blvcktaegrayx_) July 20, 2021

I found this just nowww😭😭😭 — OT⁷ baby~ (@Ur3dollarchain) July 21, 2021

Indian army is happy to see that BTS is eating Indian meal imagine what will happen when BTS confirms that they will be visiting India we'll not be on earth we'll be in sky and after that we'll be landing on moon 😂😂😂 — Tejashree (@Tejashr31580464) July 23, 2021

Jimin eating paneer... 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Ruksar (@Ruksar94544197) July 20, 2021

They gotta admit naan is heavenly. — hobis hou (@OfficiallyPakhi) July 21, 2021

Uffff this is soooooooo iconic😂😂



Like JHope taking full indian feel n tearing the naan with his own hands — Adaa Goyal (@AdaaGoyal) July 21, 2021

Itni kushi mujhe ajj tak nahi hui😝😜🥳🥳🤗🥰😍😘 pic.twitter.com/xwLDmvjYsA — Pragya Shukla (@PragyaS84500814) July 21, 2021

I dil goes ummm ummmm unmmm 😂😂😂🥰 — OT⁷ baby~ (@Ur3dollarchain) July 21, 2021

Desi food and BTS, two favorites in one frame. How do you even expect the fans to keep their calm?