It would be an understatement to say that we were eagerly waiting to see who would win the latest season of MasterChef Australia. 

The top 3 finalists, Kishwar, Pete, and Justin who were equally talented and skilled had to take part in a final round of a pressure test. 

But the wait is over because the verdict is out and Indian-origin Justin Narayan has bagged the trophy for the 13th season of the reality show. Not just that, he even received a whopping cash price worth ₹18,600,000 or 1.86 Cr. 

Naturally, Twitter is buzzing about it and this is what it had to say. 

While there were some who were not happy with the outcome. 

Well, congratulations are in order because Justin has made us all proud. 