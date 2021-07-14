It would be an understatement to say that we were eagerly waiting to see who would win the latest season of MasterChef Australia.

The top 3 finalists, Kishwar, Pete, and Justin who were equally talented and skilled had to take part in a final round of a pressure test.

But the wait is over because the verdict is out and Indian-origin Justin Narayan has bagged the trophy for the 13th season of the reality show. Not just that, he even received a whopping cash price worth ₹18,600,000 or 1.86 Cr.

Naturally, Twitter is buzzing about it and this is what it had to say.

Dear Justin Keep up the 🍱🥘🍛"FOOD" work.. pic.twitter.com/lGGwwKgRJQ — Mahesh Prabhawalkar🇮🇳 (@PrabhawalkarMM) July 14, 2021

Weldone Justin, bad luck Pete. If not for the raw quail Pete would have won. — Ranjan (@jan_ram37) July 13, 2021

Not just anyone could walk in and understand that recipe, there’s a certain amount of intuition that goes into the cook. Also the grand finale was 3 rounds and Pete served raw duck in one of those rounds. Justin won it fair and square. — Rommy (@romlaka) July 13, 2021

Justin epitomised d phrase 'slow & steady wins d race'. A crowd favorite underdog who saved his best 4 last. Congrats 2 Justin on deservedly winning d trophy & also 2 Pete & Kish on reaching d finale & performing so well throughout #MasterChefAU 2021 👏🏽 — 𝓝𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓷 🍃🎾🐕 (@njb_moon) July 14, 2021

Some wanted kishwar from bangladesh to win (perfect reality tv contestant.. no doubt a good cook but a lot of back story/tears/emotions too). But jo jeeta wahi sikandar so.. — Tanya ☆ (@purpleisciouss) July 13, 2021

Though I wanted Pete to win. But am so so happy Justin won. He managed to keep his cool since getting the poor feedback & emerged amazing in all pressure test. On top of it his dishes are so elegant & masterchef looking ❤️ — KavS (@KavUninterupted) July 13, 2021

While there were some who were not happy with the outcome.

Ohh incredible!! Totally smashed it and well deserving. What I like about Justin is his positive attitude & his smile. Never Give up … #MasterChefAU Justin congratulations 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — ✨💫⭐️✨💫⭐️ LIFE❤️❤️ (@Friend_Kuch_TV) July 13, 2021

Congrats Justin, super proud of you and your growth in the Master Chef Kitchen but somewhere deep down in my heart i am gutted for Pete.I am sure this won't be the last time that we will be hearing of Pete. Anyway 🤗 best of luck to both for future endeavours. Godspeed. — Hrishi Raman (@RamanHrishi) July 13, 2021

Justin was so unassuming initially, lot of credit to the Judges Jock and Andy for inspiring and guiding him throughout and bringing out the best in him. Congratulations Justin 🙌 — Sanjoy (@tweetsSANJOY) July 13, 2021

You did us proud Fijian born Justin ~ my fave. So so well deserved 👏👏👏🎉🎊 #MasterChefAU — Reen 🇦🇺😻♥️ (@Miss_Rinish) July 13, 2021

Congratulations to Justin! Who could've thought, really! He had such a non-serious attitude earlier on in the competition. I was definitely shocked to see a pressure test for the grand final! Like seriously 🙄 — Rabia (@zoxena) July 13, 2021

Amazing congratulations..well deserved 👏❤..both Kishwar and Justin were my favorite — Smriti Jaswal🦋 (@smritijaswal) July 13, 2021

Our guy #JustinNarayan bagged quarter million dollars by making pori urundai in the finale of @masterchefau guys 🥺 my heart is full now! — Raji Subramanian (@IamRajii) July 14, 2021

Ahhhhhhh so happy for Justin. Congratulations bruh🎉🎉🎉. Been keenly watching every episode! #JustinNarayan — indiradevi (@sherisacow_ard_) July 14, 2021

JUSTIN has been an incredible fun on the show... He has got some amazing sense of humor and of course terrific cooking skills and also he has got a great attitude of keeping himself calm and peace under pressure. Great to see him win! Congrats #JustinNarayan. @masterchefau — Sandeep Ganesan (@PPsandeep7) July 14, 2021

Most disappointing outcome of Masterchef so far. There should be some way to filter out non serious, less capable folks like Justin who survived only luck landedhim into winning teams. It’s a sad reminder that life is not always fair and it’s not always the best who get the best — Geetika (@mehtageetika) July 13, 2021

Stupidity at best. Pressure test copying a recipe rather than letting them be creative and build their own 3 course menu to show their growth & skills they've learnt. #MasterChefAU @Kishjustathome @masterchefau — ˗ˏˋ𝗠 𝘂 𝗱 🅰️ 𝘀 𝘀 𝗶 𝗿ˊˎ˗ (@mudistha) July 14, 2021

Disappointing results!

Pete and Kish were better in every sense. They totally deserved this trophy. — Chanchal Chaudhary (@ChanchalC08) July 13, 2021

Not deserved in comparison to Pete but still Congratulations Justin! — Anjali Debnath (@Anjali_Debnath6) July 13, 2021

Love Justin @masterchefau ..but it's an absolute joke he won it over Pete and Kishwar!! — Somnath Ghosh (@ghosh_somnath) July 13, 2021

Well, congratulations are in order because Justin has made us all proud.