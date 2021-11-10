Marvel's Eternals is in the theatres as we speak. While there have been mixed reactions to the film, Desi Twitter has found something that sticks out like a sore thumb. The film has a wedding scene with Ikaris and Sersi, where the two wed in what appears to be a traditional Hindu wedding, at the end of which the couple kiss.
Now, Twitter is really perplexed. See, it's not that it's a Hindu wedding. In India, we are conservative as heck. So, personally haven't seen anyone kiss at a Christian wedding either.
November 10, 2021
They need to attend a couple of Hindu weddings 😂 https://t.co/VzUJ93G3hV— Isha (@BeyondEllipses) November 10, 2021
Haath lagana bhi taboo hai bhai https://t.co/MEQ74ScNOM— Must I reveal myself? (@jhindagijhandwa) November 10, 2021
LMAO they did not https://t.co/b3sWbxNWek— fuck 2020 fuck atv | did i mention fuck atv (@NeredeAma) November 10, 2021
A peck in the cheek would be ok these days, but this? This would have every elder in the family shrieking.— PriyaRaju (@PriyaRaju) November 10, 2021