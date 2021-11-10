Marvel's Eternals is in the theatres as we speak. While there have been mixed reactions to the film, Desi Twitter has found something that sticks out like a sore thumb. The film has a wedding scene with Ikaris and Sersi, where the two wed in what appears to be a traditional Hindu wedding, at the end of which the couple kiss.

Now, Twitter is really perplexed. See, it's not that it's a Hindu wedding. In India, we are conservative as heck. So, personally haven't seen anyone kiss at a Christian wedding either.

😅 https://t.co/J3s9uFI7dM — Get dz GlazersOut of my club (@iamjilks) November 10, 2021

They need to attend a couple of Hindu weddings 😂 https://t.co/VzUJ93G3hV — Isha (@BeyondEllipses) November 10, 2021

Haath lagana bhi taboo hai bhai https://t.co/MEQ74ScNOM — Must I reveal myself? (@jhindagijhandwa) November 10, 2021

LMAO they did not https://t.co/b3sWbxNWek — fuck 2020 fuck atv | did i mention fuck atv (@NeredeAma) November 10, 2021

Im so out of touch that i didnt even realise this HAHAHAH ahhh small matter lmao i thought the scene was quite cute https://t.co/cPNxeBr9Vk — in my reputation era (@dollylama__) November 10, 2021

By this logic they shouldn't show kissing in Christian weddings in India too — U.Kumar (@kumar_u85002) November 9, 2021

Kissing ki bt ho rhi bhai wo sb nhi hota maine to aajtk life m nhi dekha kisi wedding mai 😂😂 — Ashu(Frenkie de Jong ❤️) (@TMS_GK) November 10, 2021

I think a more important point to mention here is that they are wearing marigold garlands.... How will they remove the stain from their trousseau — Anukriti K (@anukriti_k) November 10, 2021