Pathaan’s success proves that SRK’s exuberating magic on the screen cannot be taken away. While the movie has garnered praise for a lot of things, the chemistry between Jim and Pathaan is something to look at.

In a press conference, John quipped that he was even close to kissing SRK on several occasions.

I don’t think he (Shah Rukh Khan) is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. Which is why I nearly went to kiss him in many scenes (laughs). I have worked with Deepika earlier, and it’s amazing to work with her. The songs feature one of the most beautiful man and the most beautiful woman (Deepika Padukone).

The two looked stunning in Pathaan and their chemistry buzzed people to root for a love story for them. Yup, I know you thought that too! Right since the movie was released people have been shipping them to be together.

Shahrukh Khan kissing John Abraham at the Pathaan success meet yesterday. THIS WAS WORTH SEEING IRL 😭🙏🏼 He even said Jim and Pathaan had chemistry #Pathaan500CroreEvent pic.twitter.com/dO8QCwctde — Aabha (@deepikadaughter) January 31, 2023

SRK and DP's chemistry is perfection but SRK and john had solid chemistry ngl 👀 — navi (@thoughtsofshah) January 26, 2023

SRK kissing John… is literally the cutest thing ever.. their chemistry in the movie was soooo hot and good 🥵 pic.twitter.com/VTPd4medVD — Razia (@SidKiDuniyaa) January 30, 2023

SRK & John's chemistry in pathaan>>> SRK & Deepika's chemistry — khushi🍜 (@basickoko) January 27, 2023

If I was the writer of Pathaan, SRK would have ended up with John not Deepika.



Man, the chemistry between SRK and John was electrifying.



I was shipping for them to be together. — Ankit Khadgi (@ankitkhadgi) January 31, 2023

When the villain is strong, cunning & merciless – you cheer for the hero even more with much passion. John Abraham does that which totally elevates the film further. The duels, fights & chases between Pathaan and Jim is a treat to watch. In fact SRK & John have a great chemistry. pic.twitter.com/GidQ772mem — sohom 🍿 (@AwaaraHoon) January 31, 2023

How come Srk has chemistry with every co-stars even with John? 😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kayjwii98h — Tisha (@its__tisha) January 27, 2023

SRK had more chemistry with john thn deepika in pathaan 💯🤣🔥 https://t.co/fPAM0eJk1s — Sowji⁷🍁🌈 (@Gashinahere) January 31, 2023

Nooooo but damn the chemistry between SRK and John was wayyy hotter ! Like whenever they were together it screamed chemistry! — JustAnotherIntrovert (@JustToshiiii16) January 29, 2023

Everyone is celebrating SRK’s return to the screen and John beautifully defined his presence in the industry.

I used to think I am an action hero, but today Shah Rukh is the biggest action hero in the country. He is so good at action and I remember I told him that you are the national treasure of the country and I can’t hit you. Overall, he was just confident and fantastic with action sequences. Pathaan will be my biggest hit for a long time.

Let the Pathaan sequel be their love story!

