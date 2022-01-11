A recent episode of the reboot of the cult classic Sex And The City, And Just Like That is being called out by desis for quite a few reasons.

Episode 6 of the series titled 'Diwali' hardly devotes any time to the festival or its celebration.

Add to that the fact that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) somehow doesn't know what Diwali is, something that netizens cannot believe as she is a writer in her 50s and has lived in New York for decades.

Carrie 55 in NYC and never knew what Diwali was? — Aaron Foley (@aaronkfoley) January 7, 2022

I was so excited to watch the recent Sex in the City “Diwali” episode.



It was a disappointing mess of misnomers, misappropriation, & just lazy storytelling.#inclusion #culture #leadership #marketing

https://t.co/MPDMGM3IlD — Mita Mallick (@MitaMallick2) January 10, 2022

Last week's episode of #AndJustLikeThat gave me such a headache.

- Carrie bought a multi-million dollar apartment so her agent wouldn't be mad at her?

- Miranda uses her vibrator while her son is talking to her?

- Carrie doesn't know what Diwali is?



LORD. — WandaVision✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@ThatWMD) January 10, 2022

Carrie has lived in NYC for over 30 years and she has never heard of Diwali!?!?



No way she’s that out of touch with the world. She use to write for a gotdamn newspaper.



Who are the writers!?! — Lioness Jessica (@JessicaSimone) January 9, 2022

If this wasn't enough, there's another thing about Carrie wearing a lehenga to a Diwali party hosted by her friend Seema and calling it a saree. For some strange reason, Seema and Carrie repeatedly refer to the lehenga (worn without a dupatta) as a saree. The two are also seen browsing through a ‘saree shop’ in Soho that’s only displaying lehengas.

Yes, I am late but have to say this, @hbomax your writers are ignorant about non-white cultures. a) this is not NOT Diwali season; b) it’s 2022 and Carrie has to be told what is Diwali, in NYC? c) that is NOT a sari. #MoreOfCluelessWhitePeople #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/OK6NW10A0r — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) January 9, 2022

when Carrie had to learn what Diwali was after living in NYC for decades I died inside — Olivia Rania Bowden (@OliviaBowden__) January 7, 2022

1/3…And just like that…I’m not watching it anymore! As a woman of colour I found this episode pretty offensive. Firstly it can’t have been the first time the New Yorker had ever heard about Diwali but I let that one go… pic.twitter.com/P3EcmoaGsb — Sita Kansagra (@Kansagraphysio) January 7, 2022

and just like that has a scene where they go into a lehenga store and you can only see lehengas everywhere and they still call them saree 👍🏽 — A (@begumdukhtar) January 8, 2022

Fans have found other problems in the episode. They believe that it tries to hint that South Asian parents only want their daughters to get married or have a boyfriend and do not care about their achievements at all.

In one of the scenes, Carrie self-invites herself to Seema's Diwali party. When she meets Seema's parents, they bombard her with questions about Seema's boyfriend. Oh and did I tell you Seema invented a fake white boyfriend named Dennis just so that her parents will shut up about her single status.

The show hasn't received much positive response ever since it released in December 2021 and now this inappropriate portrayal of Indian culture has further pissed off fans.

Have you watched it yet?