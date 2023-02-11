Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story was a literal fairy tale. The couple recently got married and showed us how beautiful love looks. The internet is stormed with their wedding pictures and videos and desis cannot help but simp.
Yesterday, the couple shared a magical glimpse from their wedding and we still can’t get enough of that video. With Ranjha playing in the background Sid -Kiara exchanged varmalas and gave each other an adorable kiss!
But what has caught Desi’s attention is this particular bit of the video. Sid-Kiara had this sweet banter where Kiara danced her way to Sid as she pulled the rope of the love of her life closer. Sid, on the other hand, is in a mushy mood indicating she kept him waiting. This scene looked like a perfect Bollywood wedding and of course, raised our expectations too!
Watch this clip:
The video is on everyone’s loop, and people think it’s so beautiful in all literal senses. We agree there’s so much love and grace!
This video is the perfect Shershah ending we all needed.
Read more: Kiara-Sidharth’s Wedding Video Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale & Looks Dreamy.