Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story was a literal fairy tale. The couple recently got married and showed us how beautiful love looks. The internet is stormed with their wedding pictures and videos and desis cannot help but simp.

Yesterday, the couple shared a magical glimpse from their wedding and we still can’t get enough of that video. With Ranjha playing in the background Sid -Kiara exchanged varmalas and gave each other an adorable kiss!

But what has caught Desi’s attention is this particular bit of the video. Sid-Kiara had this sweet banter where Kiara danced her way to Sid as she pulled the rope of the love of her life closer. Sid, on the other hand, is in a mushy mood indicating she kept him waiting. This scene looked like a perfect Bollywood wedding and of course, raised our expectations too!

Watch this clip:

The video is on everyone's loop, and people think it's so beautiful in all literal senses. We agree there's so much love and grace!

Thought this was from a movie…oh wait, this is their wedding film 🤦🏽‍♀️ I know, I know, everyone is entitled to celebrate as they want to but whatever happened to the good old fashioned way of walking up to the groom/bride? https://t.co/prI2CRGcnu — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) February 11, 2023

They so in love fr fr. You can tell they been looking forward to thisss.❤️💞 https://t.co/DY6su8BkW7 — Anna B (@AnnzB) February 11, 2023

How are they so beautiful, so goofy, so adorable and so in love all at the same time..!?!?!😭😭😭😭#SidKiara | #SidKiaraWedding | #SidKiaraWeddingvideo https://t.co/bTewXgCeU6 — 𝚂. 𝚂. (@phospherocious) February 10, 2023

I teared when she broke down https://t.co/BWrqpXM2qY — ˢ ᶦ ᵈ ᵏ ᶦ ᵃ ʳ ᵃ ʷ ᵃ ˡ ᵉ (@hereforkiara) February 10, 2023

MY EYESSS ❤️❤️❤️ SO SO SO BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️ GUYS ITNA IN LOVE HONA WHILE GETTING MARRIED SO SO SO ADORABLEEEEEE https://t.co/xbrnPZdZhq — ZS (@____micdrop___) February 10, 2023

crazy how she calls him monkey when she's the bigger one at that 😂❤️ https://t.co/Cv7o7LkzFW — ᴷ ᶦ ᵃ ʳ ᵃ ᵂ ᵃ ˡ ᵉ ♡ (@__advaniiiii) February 10, 2023

if im not THIS excited and dramatic at my wedding then what is the point even https://t.co/EPRVVGbf9K — 𝓣𝓪𝓱𝓲𝓪~ (@aJonginStan_) February 10, 2023

The scene exactly matching the lyrics 🥺😫❤️😭 https://t.co/cy1YKygamY — ｡◕‿◕｡ (@Just_BeingSelf) February 10, 2023

This video is the perfect Shershah ending we all needed.

