Recently, rapper and celebrity Kanye West came under fire for his racist and anti-Semitic remarks and behavior. Since then, many major brands have cut ties with the celeb. This includes Adidas, Balenciaga, and Vogue. Not to mention, many celebrities have spoken about the seriousness of his hate-speech and their intolerance of it.
But what has followed are hilarious memes by Twitizens ‘Cutting ties,’ with West as a way to protest it with humor. In fact, many desis have come forward and posted about Indian food joints and brands doing the same. Here, take a look!
Jokes and memes, suave ways to get the point across.
EntertainmentVasudha Sabharwalabout 1 month ago | 6 min read