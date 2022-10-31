Recently, rapper and celebrity Kanye West came under fire for his racist and anti-Semitic remarks and behavior. Since then, many major brands have cut ties with the celeb. This includes Adidas, Balenciaga, and Vogue. Not to mention, many celebrities have spoken about the seriousness of his hate-speech and their intolerance of it.

But what has followed are hilarious memes by Twitizens ‘Cutting ties,’ with West as a way to protest it with humor. In fact, many desis have come forward and posted about Indian food joints and brands doing the same. Here, take a look!

Sita Ram chole bhature wala has cut ties with Kanye west pic.twitter.com/qJES18Cg7n — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) October 28, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨 Rashed Ali have cut ties with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/WIvn3eBn4Q — abx0dy (@abx0dy) October 30, 2022

Meghana Foods has officially cut ties with rapper Kanye West pic.twitter.com/5xo8PUQEC8 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 29, 2022

🚨🚨CNN reports that the shoe store "TRES HERMANOS" has officially cut ties with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/08HhrKlN7H — tina (@parachoques3000) October 29, 2022

BREAKING: Lockheed Martin to cut ties with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/rD0MHvyaFg — toiletgremlin (@fatballsman) October 30, 2022

Jokes and memes, suave ways to get the point across.