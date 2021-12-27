After a long wait of 18 years, the fourth instalment of Matrix, one of Hollywood’s most awaited series, The Matrix Resurrections has been released.

Fans are thrilled because Keanu Reeves' character, Neo, is once again demonstrating his might in the film. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and it's a great deal because it's the Matrix, after all.

Priyanka is essaying the role of Sati in the film. She is the same girl that meets Neo (Keanu Reeves) at the railway station in the opening part of The Matrix and apparently has some 8-10 minutes of screen-time. 

People started trashing her character claiming that Priyanka barely appears on the screen for a total of 8-10 minutes in the 2 hours and 28 minutes-long film. ​However, her mother Madhu Chopra gracefully came to her rescue

Subsequently, many sensible fans started defending Priyanka's character too. 

Some of them also compared her role to Deepika's character in 83 who had more screen-time. Needless to mention, the comparison was nonsensical to say the least.

Why is it so difficult for people to acknowledge someone's success and, at the very least, stop trolling?