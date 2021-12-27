After a long wait of 18 years, the fourth instalment of Matrix, one of Hollywood’s most awaited series, The Matrix Resurrections has been released.

Fans are thrilled because Keanu Reeves' character, Neo, is once again demonstrating his might in the film. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and it's a great deal because it's the Matrix, after all.

Priyanka is essaying the role of Sati in the film. She is the same girl that meets Neo (Keanu Reeves) at the railway station in the opening part of The Matrix and apparently has some 8-10 minutes of screen-time.

Third class movie. First two #Matrix 1 and 2 were great. The #MatrixResurrections was more like a documentary. Too much talk, hardly any action. @priyankachopra was wasted in the movie. Don’t know why she accepted that useless role. Neo and Trinity looked frail. — Jimmy (@A_Rizvi110) December 25, 2021

Not hearing about Priyanka role in The Matrix, is she even in the film?? — Vilest (@CR7sHarry) December 22, 2021

People started trashing her character claiming that Priyanka barely appears on the screen for a total of 8-10 minutes in the 2 hours and 28 minutes-long film. ​However, her mother Madhu Chopra gracefully came to her rescue

Crucial and pivotal… FYI — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) December 23, 2021

Subsequently, many sensible fans started defending Priyanka's character too.

Love to see people who don’t have an 8-10 minute appearance in their family functions mock @priyankachopra for her screen time in #MatrixResurrections. — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) December 24, 2021

Its the fucking matrix movie. Its the biggest. 8-10 or even 1 minute,it takes a lot to get a part. Instead of hyping her you are pulling her down. Typical paid indian media. — Okbye (@Future_B007) December 22, 2021

And this is what PRIYANKA got by doing a “8-10 minute appearance” as you claim to sit across two LEGENDS talking about the most iconic movie franchise ever made with @EW. #TheMatrix https://t.co/wqWfAou3xI pic.twitter.com/yvhIKD1OCF — Lost in translation (@itstenchoe) December 23, 2021

Some of them also compared her role to Deepika's character in 83 who had more screen-time. Needless to mention, the comparison was nonsensical to say the least.

It's really funny how this article went from Priyanka has 8-10 minute screen time in Matrix to ended up deepika has more screen time in 83 😅 someone's enthusiastic PR doing overtime ig 😂 https://t.co/rdv7UrLQin — zee ✨ (@zeeshan8x) December 23, 2021

Why is it so difficult for people to acknowledge someone's success and, at the very least, stop trolling?