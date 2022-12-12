As 2023 approaches, a lot of us are all set to jot down our new year resolutions. But, let’s be honest, many times, we fall off the wagon and have to reset several times a year to get to those goals. Which is why these posts on Twitter where desis have shared their resolution fails for 2022 rather than their achievements are so great!

Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to be disciplined and push yourself to do better. But we’re human, and sometimes life gets hard, and it’s also just as important to forgive yourself for not being able to stick to a plan! Which is why these tweets have our heart. It’s a sign that we’re not alone, we’re all trying our best and a failed new year resolution doesn’t mean you can’t try again!

So here, take a look at these tweets and relax. Because, you’ll get there:

– Let stress get to me so many times and gained so much weight because of it (which isn’t good for my autoimmune)

– Establishing a sleep cycle

– Building more confidence

– Journalling

– Being less closed off

– Let a LOT of little things affect me

– Putting myself out there — Shravni (@shrav1512) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

– fixing sleep routines

– finding and sticking to a good exercise routine

– discipline at work

– fail at some work-related goals i had set for myself.



More that i can't share here



Hugs, you are not alone! — Ranjitha (@ranjithajeurkar) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Thank YOU for making this list !

Things I failed at

-writing for myself

– spending less time on social media

-being more consistent with my fitness routine

– adequate sleep

– drinking enough water

-stressing less — S Poorvaja (@_poorvaja) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Damn. Here’s mine



My fail vels



1. emotional events

2. work conflicts

3. Career

4. Work life balance (lolwut that)

5. Finishing what I start

6. Finish what I should’ve done by April

7. Added to mental health woes

8. Dealing with tragic life events

9. Losing relationships — El Statico (@yamsivam) December 7, 2022 Credit: Twitter

-did only average in entrance exam I've been trying to ace from 3 years

-took a dm seat in a toxic toxic toxic place

-nearly lost my mom (but she made it)-this is a win

-mental health doesn't exist

-highest weight of life bordering on disease causing morbid obesity — SomberiVadai (@Bamblimass) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Stress less-this takes top 5 positions

-failing to keep study goals

-failing to sleep well

-still drowning coffee and other things best kept out of twitter

-keeping away from twitter

-divorcing myself from toxic people I am obliged to b close to — prerna singh bindra 🐘🐅🐾 (@prernabindra) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

– breakdown of a long time relationship due to my career choices

– massive imposter syndrome of never feeling good enough either at work or study

– hitting the gym for the whole year went bonkers

-massive health issues due to thyroid that I couldn't control

-depression coz of all — মেঘা (Megha) (@kashyapmegha007) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

We’re so glad that these tweets exist.