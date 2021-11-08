Recently we saw Sooryavanshi hit the theatres. There was a lot of anticipation and excitement around it, especially because there was news of the film having a remake of the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra in it.

Now since it's a remake, there was bound to be comparisons between the two songs. And as we all know, Raveena Tandon's performance was deemed superb in the original song. In fact, it would definitely not be an exaggeration to say that she was a major reason Tip Tip Barsa Pani turned our to be such a huge hit. The actor added a lot of value to how the song felt.

And it seems like a lot of people are disappointed at the remake, because not only is the music comparatively less enjoyable, but the video and visuals aren't great either. Plus, the fact that it's yet another instance where Bollywood has shown a much older man romance a younger woman (whereas, rarely do we see the opposite happening) and that it's Akshay doing his own song all over again, which seems a tad bit irrelevant.

Here's what the janta is saying.

Not even 25% compared to the original , apna kuch bana nahi sakte original ko to baksh do bhai. — narayan wagh (@narayanwagh0501) November 6, 2021

Just watched #TipTipBarsaPani did not like it at all 👎 Akshay looking very aged and Kat though a good dancer but lacking that sensuality of Raveena in this song, music nowhere even close to the old one. — TrueLibra ♎️🇮🇳 (@Mansi1253) November 6, 2021

I think we can all agree that akshay kumar is as forgettable in the remake of tip tip barsa pani as he was in the original — tankie panky (@notpankyy) November 8, 2021

The new Tip Tip Barsa Pani is an ode to Bollywood's persistent obsession with increasingly younger women and older men and to how replaceable they think the women are but the most annoying thing about it is the implication that Akshay Kumar thinks it's HIS song 🙄 — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) November 7, 2021

aksh*y k*mar was COMPLETELY unnecessary in both tip tip barsa paani videos, just saying — P (look what you made me do era) (@2sanskaari) November 7, 2021

Bollywood has ruined another iconic song. Katrina is looking so dull. Still @TandonRaveena was sooooo good and sexy in this song. — Shannu (@mohdshamim70_) November 6, 2021

I just saw the #TipTipBarsaPani remake. After watching it I am pretty much sure that no one can recreate that magic what #raveenatandon had did. Pani me shirf tabhi lagi thi😛 . She had 103 degree fever at that time, and the performance was still recognised as cult classic. pic.twitter.com/kUVHFszmFH — Priyanshu (@itsPriyanshu17) November 6, 2021

Original was with you only, right. How did you even agree to this crap remake of legend. 🥴😒 — sailor (@sailorsmoon) November 6, 2021

Saw the new #TipTipBarsaPaani and while I absolutely stan #KatrinaKaif, let me just say that Tip Tip Barsa Paani is @TandonRaveena and yellow saree, period. The new one has neither :/ Going to go and watch the original now. pic.twitter.com/CV6ijmI4Pq — Takshi Mehta (@TakshiMehta) November 6, 2021

okay wtf Katrina kaif is beautiful but please have you seen RAVEENA TANDON THAT WOMAN CANNOT BE REPLACED, I am so fucking offended by the tip tip barsa remake, let some good bollywood songs be in peace pic.twitter.com/58vUnF4Mi4 — Sanya Bhargav (@sanyabhargav) November 6, 2021

raveena ka koi mukabla nahi,, yelow saree wala grace nahi hai isme, katrina is good dancer but raveena wala feel nahi laa payi,,, its good but previous was best. akshya u r always dashing... — satish kumar (@satishaaditya) November 6, 2021

quite literally, tip tip barsa pani is ONLY about raveena tandon and her wet yellow sari 💛💛💛 https://t.co/5URYs5zJGQ pic.twitter.com/dZbjZvUUqL — Abhi, what is this behavior? (@bon_abhijeet) November 6, 2021

And here's the video of the remake.

It's definitely not about pitting two female actors against each other. More so about which song has a better essence and vibe.