I'm sure I wasn't the only one who used to be glued to the TV when people showcased crazy set of acts on India's Got Talent.

I mean, who wouldn't be amazed by the spectrum of talent Indians have in store for the world to see. From shaking a leg on Bollywood numbers with a twist to preparing international cuisines with desi tadka and everything else in between, these individuals just know how to steal the show!

Well, we haven't been prouder as we bring to you 14 instances of desis smashing a record at videshi show proving that India is indeed a powerhouse of talent!

1. Janaki Easwar performed Lovely by Billie Eilish with an Indian twist on The Voice Australia.

This 12-year-old, Melbourne based Indian singer has already been rooted as a winner by the viewers worldwide.

2. Mumbai's V. Unbeatable won America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2.

V. Unbeatable is composed of 29 Mumbai-based dancers first appeared on America's Got Talent in 2019 and finally won the trophy in 2020.

3. Justin Narayan won the title of MasterChef Australia Season 13.

Justin Narayan, a 27-year-old Fijian Indian youth pastor from Perth, won the coveted trophy over competitors Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury.

4. Michael Nejad made music with a Broom and Dustpan at America's Got Talent Season 7 audition.

Michael Nejad in an instrumentalist act surprises the judges in America's Got Talent Season 7.

5. Ishara Dance Group performed on Bollywood numbers at America's Got Talent.

Team Ishaara, with their debut on America’s Got Talent introduced mainstream America to Bollywood power-packed performance.

6. Kruti Dance Academy created a huge fanbase for Indian acts in America's Got Talent Season 5.

Kruti Dance Academy was an Indian dance group from Season 5 of America's Got Talent who also got a wildcard entry into the show after getting eliminated before.

7. Toshanbor surprized the judges at Asia’s Got Talent 2015.

Toshanbor's goosebumps inducing Opera performance got the judges and the audience awestruck.

8. Cornell Bhangra Indian Fusion Dance Troupe at America's Got Talent Season 9.

This dance group got everyone on their feet and displayed the power of Bhangra dance with performance that was jam-packed with energy.

9. Signature: Indo-Pak dance group becoming trendsetters at Britain's Got Talent.

This Indo-Pak duo Suleman Mirza and Madhu Singh entertained their way into the finals of Britain's Got Talent becoming the Runners Up.

10. Svetlana Tulasi gracefully performing Kathak at Russia's Got Talent.

After a spectacular Kathak-Bollywood dance fusion performance on the reality TV show Russia's Got Talent, the skilled Kathak dancers set the small screen in Russia ablaze.

11. Sand artist Nitish created magic at Asia's Got Talent.

Nitish Bharti was a finalist on Season 4 of India's Got Talent and a semi-finalist on Asia's Got Talent, where he represented India and received worldwide applause.

12. ‘Bir Khalsa’ group galvanized the judges of America's Got Talent with their daredevil act.

The Bir Khalsa Group surprised the judges, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough, and Simon Cowell, by doing extremely dangerous acts.

13. Vilas Nayak painted giant Joker portrait in 2.5 minutes at Asia’s Got Talent.

Vilas Nayak creates a popular D.C. Comics character in just 2.5 minutes! David and Rovilson are so fascinated with the artwork that they engage in a bidding battle to get it!

14. Shilpa Shetty won Celebrity Big Brother!

Shilpa Shetty was crowned the winner bagging the top prize money of nearly Rs 85 lakh after finalists Jermaine Jackson, Dirk Benedict, Ian H Watkins, Danielle Lloyd and Jack Tweed were all evicted during the show's grand finale.

We are truly wonderstruck by these talents and we know you are too!