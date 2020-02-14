After stealing our hearts with his episode on Modern Love, Dev Patel is back with a periodic thriller called The Green Knight. The teaser of his new film just dropped and we can't get over how amazing he looks with a sword.

Dev Patel will be seen playing the role of Sir Gawain in this adaptation of the Arthurian legend which tells the story of King Arthur's nephew (Gawain). As he embarks on a quest to confront the Green Knight, an emerald-skinned man who tests men.

Watch the teaser here:

Twitter is raving about his look from the one-minute teaser.

Nobody talk to me today unless it’s about Dev Patel and his sword pic.twitter.com/7IlcPr34qa — Peter Kavinsky's Whoa Whoa Whoa⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) February 13, 2020

cancel the funeral bc ive decided to live. dying is not an optionhttps://t.co/1eSTKWN9uK — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 13, 2020

dev patel in “The Green Knight” thats it, that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/bmKBWy91OM — kesha debicki winstead (@adamdriverse) February 13, 2020

My experience watching the GREEN KNIGHT trailer can be summed up by a noise I made that changed quickly and violently from an “Awww...” to an “AHHHHHH!” over the course of two consecutive shots. Perhaps you are the same? pic.twitter.com/s13nhcyjVl — paul montgomery (@fuzzytypewriter) February 13, 2020

timothee chalamet in "the king"?????nahh but dev patel in "the green knight" mmm delicious .... the flavor pic.twitter.com/uFupEBJuHl — martyna (@mniwrchl) February 13, 2020

I hope green knight stays true to the source material (bbc merlin) and there are lots of scenes where dev Patel as Gwaine gets kidnapped and has to take his shirt off for evil reasons. — orc cop (@Iorebard) February 13, 2020

I didn’t finish Sir Gawain and the Green Knight in high school but in my defense, my teacher never told me the good Sir looked like Dev Patel — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) February 13, 2020

The film is said to release around summer 2020 and we just can't wait!