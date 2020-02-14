After stealing our hearts with his episode on Modern Love, Dev Patel is back with a periodic thriller called The Green Knight. The teaser of his new film just dropped and we can't get over how amazing he looks with a sword. 

Dev Patel will be seen playing the role of Sir Gawain in this adaptation of the Arthurian legend which tells the story of King Arthur's nephew (Gawain). As he embarks on a quest to confront the Green Knight, an emerald-skinned man who tests men. 

Watch the teaser here:

Twitter is raving about his look from the one-minute teaser. 

The film is said to release around summer 2020 and we just can't wait! 