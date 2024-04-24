Every time people feel like they are done with men, there comes a celebrity in the pictures who turns the world upside down. Or well, turns the world around. In a realization that has returned to the masses, Dev Patel is… hot. The internet, understandably cannot take it. Add to that his genuinely great acting skills – there is just no way to escape THIS crush.

every time i see dev patel i think i am ready to be a wife — mariana (@pastapilled) April 23, 2024

You know those crushes that don’t die? You just keep getting back to them, every now and then. THAT. Dev Patel is that. Like, rainy-scenes-in-rom-coms-hot. Okay, I may be overdoing with the description – in making it sound like a romantic drama. But, people are definitely very invested in the actor.

It doesn’t help that he is just incredibly outstanding at his work. The reaction to Monkey Man is further proof of it. At this point, the edits of the actor are just floating around on the internet. We don’t blame people, it was bound to happen.

Dev Patel is perfect and he is mine btw pic.twitter.com/Mw3k7Z1FHr — dally liu’s dimple🧸❤️‍🔥 (@fmasistahood) April 16, 2024

I mean, tell me we are wrong.

Tell me you’re not obsessing.

Tell me you’re not day-dreaming an altar with Patel dressed in a tux.

Same, Dev, same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep your hand to the heart and tell me you don’t want to be his hair.

I KNOW, RIGHT?

Main kya kehti hoon… we are not being unreasonable.

I lost the point. Oh wait, we just want more of Dev Patel on-screen and he’s reason enough.