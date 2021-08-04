Dev Patel, the 31-year-old actor who has come a long way in winning hearts - from Skins to The Green Knight, is definitely easy on the eyes.

And he is a great actor! Something he has proven time and again with films like Slumdog Millionaire and Lion. Which is why, we just can't seem to get enough of him.

i believe in dev patel supremacy pic.twitter.com/iYNaoAXOw9 — saira 🗡 (@sairaspooks) August 2, 2021

oh to go on a date with dev patel pic.twitter.com/gzJ4u7QL1w — ًraj AMBAR DAY!!! (@fuckavoys) August 3, 2021

This is an appreciation post for Dev Patel and Dev Patel only pic.twitter.com/bj3IiEOUDu — sai (@Saisailu97) August 3, 2021

i think we can all agree that dev patel pic.twitter.com/n3usQWZkuP — ً (@film90z) July 28, 2021

It comes as no surprise that people can't stop gushing over the actor's role in The Green Knight, where he plays a newly-appointed knight from King Arthur's Round Table, who sets out to face the Green Knight.

dev patel holding my entire heart pic.twitter.com/JQVPU3pvzP — ً (@film90z) July 30, 2021

i want dev patel to see this pic.twitter.com/FHN6z0TXBD — tabitha | AMBAR DAY (@filmmaddens) August 2, 2021

The Green Knight was so sexy, I love that for him. And Dev Patel was so sexy and I love that for HIM. And for me. wow what a movie, what a piece of ART — amber leigh 💕 (@mbrleigh) July 30, 2021

cast Dev Patel in adaptations of every work in the literary canon pic.twitter.com/YwbZpa7vWi — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) July 27, 2021

It's Hot Dev Patel Summer 🔥💚⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ppIw3LsZqA — ferdosa (@atomicwick) July 31, 2021

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he was very insecure about his looks, especially when he was playing the role of Anwar in Skins, at the age of 17. And so the internet has taken it upon itself to make it known that Dev Patel is indeed - a beautiful person.

I was a young kid going on these chat rooms and it was quite brutal. There were all these lists of who’s the favourite character on the show or who was the best-looking character, and I was always the ugliest, the least attractive. No one liked Anwar. It really took a toll on me personally.

- Dev Patel to NYT

how do we get dev patel to realise that he is ferociously sexy https://t.co/guOvAvADli — feral (@ncrmalpeople) July 30, 2021

defending dev patel on the internet isn’t enough i need a gun! https://t.co/H8P73f0iGW — dani (@Iavenderwitch) July 30, 2021

I wrote about a TRAGEDY https://t.co/O4ZbNONxsz — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) July 29, 2021

imagine calling Dev Patel ugly. the hateful delusion it would take... — Muna (@Muna_Mire) July 30, 2021

I will personally track down the people who called Dev Patel unattractive so many times that IT GAVE HIM A COMPLEX, just to have a little chat https://t.co/lY02xIIgEd — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) July 30, 2021

sorry but dev patel is so so so gorgeous and I absolutely will not tolerate any slander on his name — simran ♡ (@simisear_) July 31, 2021

No matter what happens, the internet will definitely have Dev Patel's back. He didn't know great he is on-screen? Well, now he does.