Disclaimer: This article contains movie spoilers.
It’s been a couple of months since the trailer of Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man dropped and now that the film has had its international release, there’s a lot that people have to say about it. Originally, only set to have a Netlix release, the movie seemed so promising that Jordan Peele made a theatrical release happen after he came onboard as a producer.
Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, making the film her Hollywood debut. And now that the film has released, the reviews are so powerful that it has grabbed global attention.
You can watch the trailer here quickly too:
It seems the film has addressed culture and gender norms beautifully, because people have really spoken highly of a certain segment from it. Read on to know more:
Though the film released internationally on the 5th of April, it will allegedly be releasing in India on the 19th of this month (once it receives approval from the Central Board of Film Certification). And we have really high hopes from it! Super excited and looking forward to get a glimpse of it.