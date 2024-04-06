Disclaimer: This article contains movie spoilers.

It’s been a couple of months since the trailer of Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man dropped and now that the film has had its international release, there’s a lot that people have to say about it. Originally, only set to have a Netlix release, the movie seemed so promising that Jordan Peele made a theatrical release happen after he came onboard as a producer.

Credit: GQ

Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, making the film her Hollywood debut. And now that the film has released, the reviews are so powerful that it has grabbed global attention.

You can watch the trailer here quickly too:

It seems the film has addressed culture and gender norms beautifully, because people have really spoken highly of a certain segment from it. Read on to know more:

The more I think about #MonkeyMan, the more I love it. What a passionate film. You can tell every single person who worked on this loved it. THIS is the type of stuff I go to the movies for!!! pic.twitter.com/LBoIRTCWUw — Nikko (@NikkoCaruso) April 6, 2024

I just want to thank Dev Patel and co. for presenting one of the most powerful and beautiful portrayals of trans people, particularly trans women, I've ever seen on screen, ESPECIALLY in a genre such as this. The film's biggest and sincerest surprise, I'm so touched. #MonkeyMan pic.twitter.com/mDdfcTcOCb — Great Fairy's Clawfoot Bathtub (@thesincerestfem) April 6, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoever did the score #MonkeyMan I know the soundtrack gon SLAP! pic.twitter.com/7huwLi5fcJ — Head DEI-C (@kivonshe) April 6, 2024

Dev Patel fights a whole kitchen staff with a group of trans women in The Monkey Man and for that alone everybody should watch pic.twitter.com/oCVUEmbaSj — milly♎︎ (@khruangbins) April 6, 2024

#MonkeyMan is raw & gritty filmmaking in the best way. The story is a little messy, but the high-octane action & cultural immersion work together beautifully to make this film engaging & utterly satisfying. Patel’s passion couldn’t be more evident. A clear favorite of ‘24 so far pic.twitter.com/89LKHUEUxa — Nikko (@NikkoCaruso) April 5, 2024

SORRY to the theater that had to endure my screaming!! #MONKEYMAN WAS WILD!! DEV PATEL WHAT A DEBUT🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/IemFUfmEBv — mek-des/መቅደስ 🖤 (@mekdesehaile) April 6, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

#MonkeyMan is easily my favorite movie of the year thus far. Hot damn. What a beautiful & relentless film! We all knew Dev Patel was great as an actor but this is such a strong directorial debut to boot! See it in theaters! pic.twitter.com/gX9Pkey4EN — Nick Henderson 🏳️‍🌈 (@YourHostNick) April 6, 2024

This movie ripped. Hard. It’s not a John Wick clone, it is its own really special thing. Give Dev Patel whatever money he needs to make his next project. Can’t believe they had to fight for this movie to see a theatrical release; it was made for the theater #MonkeyMan pic.twitter.com/3GHYb8ZIMk — alvor of riverwood (@vortidel) April 6, 2024

Saw #MonkeyMan last nite and while I enjoyed it I don’t think the trailer is a good representation of what the film is. If you thought it was John Wick in India, your gonna be disappointed. If you want a heart felt revenge tale with culture and action, it delivers! pic.twitter.com/7XBROFAUtA — Gold Lynx Media (@Sincere_GLM) April 5, 2024

#MonkeyMan

HOLY SHIT!

Amazing, gory, well-choreographed action.

Beautiful kinetic camerawork and direction.

A Heart-wrenching & very political narrative.

So much heart. Fun, smart storytelling.

Dev Patel put his heart & soul into this in front of and behind the camera.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/HpCicSbyzA — Stephen Nagel (@thesnagel) April 2, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Dev Patel, you madman. #MonkeyMan is so frickin good. I am so happy that Jordan Peele saw this and saved it from the streaming vomit dumping ground that is Netflix. This deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. HECK yes. pic.twitter.com/csfYz19xsV — Chase Dunnette (@ChaseDunnette) April 4, 2024

If you do anything this weekend, I NEED you to go and see @monkeymanmovie! I LOVED this film, Dev Patel's directorial debut, for its full-throttle action, but also for its comment on Indian politics and prejudice. Read my @digitalspy piece here: https://t.co/xKXj1IwUj0 — Isabella Silvers (@izzymks) April 6, 2024

Dev Patel debuted with something so much more profound and cathartic than I could have expected with #MonkeyMan. There was so much felt and said. Deeply soulful action-thriller. I am so excited to see what else he directs but I’m even more excited to see him do action again! pic.twitter.com/RnAG0SgW3i — Travis Gunn 🍿 (@TravisAGunn) April 5, 2024

Though the film released internationally on the 5th of April, it will allegedly be releasing in India on the 19th of this month (once it receives approval from the Central Board of Film Certification). And we have really high hopes from it! Super excited and looking forward to get a glimpse of it.