Oscar Nominated, British actor Dev Patel is all set to make a directorial debut with his film Monkey Man. And ever since the trailer has dropped, fans have quite literally lost their minds about just how promising the film looks!

The plotline has taken inspiration from the legend of lord Hanuman and seems to have created a wonderful action, thriller movie for the audiences. Originally, it was all set to release digitally on Netflix, but Jordan Peele watched the film and thought it was so good, that it deserves a theatrical release. Not to mention, the movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, which means that this will be her Hollywood debut!

I don’t want to hear a word about there being no original movies, how POC should make their own films instead of playing white heroes, or lamenting about movies being sent to streaming if you don’t go see Monkey Man in theaters and are able. pic.twitter.com/fBFKMn4GeK — Richard Newby – New Account (@NewbyRichard3) January 26, 2024

I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E#MonkeyMan trailer will literally BLOW YOUR MIND. #DevPatel has blended spirituality with action, and the results are there for you to see.pic.twitter.com/lliRJV7VH8 — Jagat Joon (@jagatjoon12) January 27, 2024

Yoooo…Dev Patel: action star and Brahim Chab’s fight choreography look slick as hell https://t.co/VIDB79irqD pic.twitter.com/AMdeZzG9Qv — ChristianV (@GenreFilmAddict) January 26, 2024

What a trailer , monkey man 😳 pic.twitter.com/Fy1LKgjRUi — Ashwin (@ashwin_ind) January 27, 2024

Shout out to Dev Patel and Idris Elba for essentially saying “fuck it, you won’t make me Bond? Ill do it myself… #MonkeyMan #Luther pic.twitter.com/eudi46CfPJ — Langley M(y Wish is to be Anonymous Again!) Neely (@LangleyMNeely) January 27, 2024

“Monkey Man” looks unreal. Directed by and starring Dev Patel. Crazy that “Slumdog Millionaire” was 16 years ago. Produced by Jordan Peele. I will also watch any film that has a Jay-Z track in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/AHW0G0bGCE — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 26, 2024

Dev Patel’s ‘MONKEY MAN’ was previously bought by Netflix for $30M but Jordan Peele watched the film & felt it deserved a theatrical release.



Now in theaters on April 5. pic.twitter.com/XaPMdtU6hx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 26, 2024

MONKEY MAN IS ACTUALLY REAL AND IT LOOKS AMAZING https://t.co/JyVfYfmC4s pic.twitter.com/lqEG7UQFzK — mila 🐈‍⬛ (@DINDJ4RIN) January 26, 2024

if you not a white dude you really gotta write a fire role for yourself or find someone who shares your vision to write it. Hope Monkey Man makes 💰💰💰 — niles (@NILES100) January 26, 2024

Dev Patel just put the Infinity gauntlet on and said eff it, I'm done waiting. Sometimes you just need to create opportunities for yourself. 💪🔥 #MonkeyMan https://t.co/Ngva4YVPBp pic.twitter.com/zX3Lk2Wxu4 — Rah One 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Eon1Eno) January 27, 2024

Wrong. The real movie event of the year is Dev Patel's Monkey Man, coming to theatres near you April 5th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/40huFx6Zj6 https://t.co/xyku2scKen — Advit (@advitwake) January 26, 2024

#MonkeyMan with Dev Patel is an Indian version of John Wick.

Super excited 💥💥💥pic.twitter.com/Ljuqtbc4KE — HarminderBOI (@HarminderBOI) January 27, 2024

y'all i did NOT expect monkey man to be an ACTION movie??? idk why but i really thought it would be some somber drama but instead we got indian john wick!!???!? pic.twitter.com/ITVFsx9VWY — shiv ✯ (@ripleyesque) January 26, 2024

The Monkey Man will be realising on April 4th this year. Are you excited? Cos I am.