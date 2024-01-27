Oscar Nominated, British actor Dev Patel is all set to make a directorial debut with his film Monkey Man. And ever since the trailer has dropped, fans have quite literally lost their minds about just how promising the film looks!
The plotline has taken inspiration from the legend of lord Hanuman and seems to have created a wonderful action, thriller movie for the audiences. Originally, it was all set to release digitally on Netflix, but Jordan Peele watched the film and thought it was so good, that it deserves a theatrical release. Not to mention, the movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, which means that this will be her Hollywood debut!
Here’s the entire clip:
And here are some of the reactions people have had to the trailer:
The Monkey Man will be realising on April 4th this year. Are you excited? Cos I am.