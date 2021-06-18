Netflix's trailer for Never Have I Ever, Season 2 is finally here and all we can say is, Devi did not get smarter and her life just got a whole lot messier.

The adventures of this teen are just about to get messier as she decides to date both Paxton and Ben, together.

And her mom ends up finding out, which is never a good sign in a desi household.

Eleanor and Fabiola also find love interests in this season and we can't wait!

Watch the trailer here:

The season is all set to premier on Netflix, July 15 onwards.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.