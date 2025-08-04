Remember the gut-wrenching climax of ‘Raanjhanaa’ that left us all reaching for tissues? Well, pause your emotional playlist because, thanks to AI, that tragic ending just got the ultimate Bollywood plot twist. Imagine waking up to find Kundan thriving instead of… well, not. The internet’s reaction? More explosive than a Holi color fight! Let’s deep-dive into the masaledaar drama behind the AI-altered ending making everyone ask: “Kya scene hai?”

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

The OG ‘Raanjhanaa’, released in 2013, delivered a finale so intense it basically invented the modern heartbreak meme. But in August 2025, the Tamil version, ‘Ambikapathy’, popped up again, this time, with a twist so wild it could only be AI: Kundan survives! And no, this wasn’t some creative jugaad with the director’s blessings. The new ending dropped without informing or getting a thumbs-up from the original creators, and boy, did that open a can of digital worms.

Image courtesy: IMDb

2. Dhanush’s Mic-Drop Moment

Dhanush, our very own Kundan, wasn’t having ANY of this AI remix business. The iconic actor publicly slammed the AI-modified ending, saying the new version stripped the film of its soul, dhak-dhak no more! He made it clear that his objections were ignored, raising serious questions about where we draw the line with technology and creativity. Dhanush’s no-nonsense stance got massive support from the film fraternity, putting the AI vs. art debate center stage.

3. Director Aanand L Rai Joins the Fray

Enter director Aanand L Rai, who, plot twist, was just as shocked as we are! Rai called the AI switcheroo nothing short of betrayal, revealing he had zero clue or consent about this remix. The director reminded everyone that ‘Raanjhanaa’ was built on pure human emotion (read: tears, sweat, late-night chai), and no bot can replace that. His comments have only added more fuel to the fire, making the AI debate the hottest ticket in town.

Image courtesy: The Poster Valley

4. Fans Are Torn: To AI or Not to AI?

Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit? Chaotic AF. What’s wild is how the debate’s become a mini-war over closure vs. authenticity, with spicy takes ricocheting all over the timeline.

5. The Bigger Picture: AI in Cinema

This episode has sparked a larger conversation about AI’s cameo in the artsy world of cinema. Industry pros are calling for clear rules because, honestly, who wants their magnum opus flipped by a bot overnight? The debate is less about being anti-tech and more about keeping the heart (and approval) of original creators intact. Everyone’s watching closely, because this saga might just be a trailer for how all films face tech soon.

So, what’s your take on this AI plot twist? Is it creative innovation or a step too far into the uncanny valley? Would you rather have Kundan alive, or do you stan the OG saddy ending?