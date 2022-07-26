The South film industry is giving us back-to-back hits at the box office. From RRR and Pushpa, the stories they are crafting are working well for audiences all over the world. That said, the celebs from the south have carved a special place in our hearts.

The swag and talent they harbor have wooed us all to watch them more on our screens. Here's a list of south celebs who have created a storm in Bollywood with their work.

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave us a spine-chilling performance in The Family Man season 2. She essayed the role of antagonist Raji. Not to mention, her song Oo Antava Mava took the internet by storm. As per reports, Samantha will make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana.

2. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his debut alongside Ananya Panday with Karan Johar's Liger. The sports drama is promising some mind-bowling action and is set to release on the 25th of August.

3. Dhanush

From Kolaveri Di to Raanjhanaa, Dhanush is a true gem and holds a massive fan base in Hindi cinema. The fact that he somehow saved Atrangi Re proves how well he connects with his audience.

4. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun amazed us all with his performance in Pushpa. Not just the movie, his performance created waves in Bollywood. We still can't get over his iconic dialogue- Main jhukega nahi, Sala still lives in our heads rent-free.

5. Rana Daggubati

High-five if you fell for Rana when you watched him sing Te Amo! The actor has come a long way, giving us some heart-warming characters on screen. From Dum Maaro Dum, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Baby to Baahubali- do we need more reasons to adore him?

6. Prabhas

Thanks to S. S. Rajamouli, who introduced Prabhas to us in Baahubali. Among the many reasons we loved the movie, watching Prabhas on our screens was one of them. Indeed, Prabha proved he is a versatile performer.

7. Yash

Naveen Kumar Gowda, aka Yash, gave us a stellar performance in the KGF chapter 1 & 2. The actor was lauded by many celebs in Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh.

8. Nayanthara

Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actors in the south. She holds a massive fan base in the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam industries. As per reports, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie titled Jawan.



9. Prakash Raj

Talk about taking up cameo roles and slaying it, and you will not think of anybody but Prakash Raj. From Singham to Wanted, his characters are still etched in our hearts.

10. R. Madhavan

Do we even need a reason to love him? R. Madhavan's simple yet vibrant personality in movies and real life has won our hearts. He was recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the story about an aerospace engineer and former scientist.

We would love to watch more on our screens!

