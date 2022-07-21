Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, known professionally as Dhanush recently flew back to Mumbai for an exclusive screening of his Hollywood film The Gray Man.

For the event, he glammed up in a white silk shirt and dhoti. Along with the Russo brothers, Dhanush greeted everyone with a hearty 'Namaste.'

Fellow actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the screening.

A Vicky and Avik walked into a hug and made us the happiest 🥺❤️#TheGrayMan @dhanushkraja @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/QCv0zYRzvh — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 20, 2022

The Gray Man hit theatres worldwide on July 15, and will be available on Netflix from July 22 onwards.

Dhanush's simplicity and humility quickly won hearts:

.@dhanushkraja is slaying it in the Tamil traditional attire at #TheGrayMan Mumbai premiere/promotions now👌



The #Russo Brothers say that they wish to work with D in multiple projects going fwd 👍 pic.twitter.com/ZKiaj4k4kE — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 20, 2022

This has to be the cutest moment! #Dhanush sharing a candid and heartwarming minute with #aanandlrai at the #TheGrayMan premiere. So wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TfK77JAxX6 — Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) July 20, 2022

#Dhanush in Vesti Sattai - Its an Emotion. Always a thing to look out for 👌👍



Any movie, any event, any state - you can see him in ethnic / traditional wear for atleast one of the events ✌️✨#TheGrayMan #TheGrayManPromotions pic.twitter.com/nrNlLuZO9x — VCD (@VCDtweets) July 20, 2022

Wearing veshti for Grayman premiere, more than simplicity and all that, Love how there is no insecurity whatsoever😭 ♥️

Graceful 🔥 #Dhanush #TheGrayMan https://t.co/STJbrpyEiq — Maari (@Maari_109) July 20, 2022

In The Gray Man, Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.