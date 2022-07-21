Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, known professionally as Dhanush recently flew back to Mumbai for an exclusive screening of his Hollywood film The Gray Man.
For the event, he glammed up in a white silk shirt and dhoti. Along with the Russo brothers, Dhanush greeted everyone with a hearty 'Namaste.'
Fellow actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the screening.
A Vicky and Avik walked into a hug and made us the happiest 🥺❤️#TheGrayMan @dhanushkraja @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/QCv0zYRzvh— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 20, 2022
The Gray Man hit theatres worldwide on July 15, and will be available on Netflix from July 22 onwards.
Dhanush's simplicity and humility quickly won hearts:
Welcome to India @Russo_Brothers #Vanakkam pic.twitter.com/UOnq4YUl8N— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 21, 2022
.@dhanushkraja is slaying it in the Tamil traditional attire at #TheGrayMan Mumbai premiere/promotions now👌— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 20, 2022
The #Russo Brothers say that they wish to work with D in multiple projects going fwd 👍 pic.twitter.com/ZKiaj4k4kE
Simple & Humble @dhanushkraja #TheGrayMan #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/fsHST63TET— RJ RaJa (@rajaduraikannan) July 20, 2022
This has to be the cutest moment! #Dhanush sharing a candid and heartwarming minute with #aanandlrai at the #TheGrayMan premiere. So wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TfK77JAxX6— Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) July 20, 2022
#Dhanush in Vesti Sattai - Its an Emotion. Always a thing to look out for 👌👍— VCD (@VCDtweets) July 20, 2022
Any movie, any event, any state - you can see him in ethnic / traditional wear for atleast one of the events ✌️✨#TheGrayMan #TheGrayManPromotions pic.twitter.com/nrNlLuZO9x
Showing mass with veshti shirt 🤍🔥#TheGrayMan #AvikSan @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/kKl4MacKk8— Anegan Rocky Nanda (@dhanush_nanda) July 20, 2022
Wearing veshti for Grayman premiere, more than simplicity and all that, Love how there is no insecurity whatsoever😭 ♥️— Maari (@Maari_109) July 20, 2022
Graceful 🔥 #Dhanush #TheGrayMan https://t.co/STJbrpyEiq
In The Gray Man, Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.