Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, known professionally as Dhanush recently flew back to Mumbai for an exclusive screening of his Hollywood film The Gray Man. 

For the event, he glammed up in a white silk shirt and dhoti. Along with the Russo brothers, Dhanush greeted everyone with a hearty 'Namaste.'

Fellow actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the screening. 

The Gray Man hit theatres worldwide on July 15, and will be available on Netflix from July 22 onwards.

Dhanush's simplicity and humility quickly won hearts:

In The Gray Man, Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.