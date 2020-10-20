Every year, around this time, filmmakers and film lovers from around the world flock to Dharamshala for the International Film Festival but, things are a little different this year, for obvious reasons.

For the first time in its history, the Dharamshala International Film Festival is all set to be held online, from 29th October to 4th November 2020.

So, just in case you're interested in attending the festival and are wondering what's in store for you, over 100 films, which include feature narratives, documentaries and shorts, will be showcased from more than 40 countries.

For those who don't know, this festival gives a platform to all film lovers to showcase their talent and their new voices.

Filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam initiated the festival in 2012, with the aim of bringing high-quality independent cinema to the mountains, encouraging local filmmaking talent, and creating a meaningful platform to engage the area’s diverse communities.

But, the most unique thing about the festival this year is the fact that it received an overwhelming number of films made by first-time filmmakers.

Now, before we go any further, let's take you through the line-up.

The international feature narratives include films like Aidol, Air Conditioner, Identifying Features, We Are Little Zombies and Yalda A Night for Forgiveness among others.

Also, international documentaries like 76 Days, All That Perishes at the Edge of Land, The Story of Plastic and We Have Boots, among many others, will be featured.

There's more. Short films like Bare Trees in the Mist, Dhummas, Green Blackberries and Laali and the The Sea are set to be featured in the festival.

Apart from that, Indian documentaries and short programmes will also be showcased along with panel discussions with artists like Juhi Chaturvedi and Varun Grover. Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia and award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhane will also take part in panel discussions.

Of course, various workshops will also be taking place throughout the festival.

In order to get your passes, you'll have to register. Once you've done that, you can select which films and special presentations you want to watch from the film lineup and add them to your ‘My Library’ page.

Some films may not be available depending on the pass you have bought and the region you are in.

Also, some films have a restricted number of viewings and can “sell out”. However, once you start to watch a film, you have a 24-hour window you can watch it in.

You can only start watching the films and special programmes from 00:00 am, 29 October (Indian Standard Time), when the festival goes live.

Where to get access to the passes? Well, there are 3 categories of passes that you can choose from.

- Premium Festival Pass (₹1200) gives the buyer access to the entire lineup and special programmes (only available to viewers in India).

- Regular Festival Pass (₹799) includes a majority of the selection and access to the special programmes, panels and workshop (only available to viewers in SAARC countries).

- Lite Festival Pass (₹499) holders will have access to a smaller selection of films and will have access to the panels if there is availability (available to viewers worldwide).

Click here buy the passes.

For more information on the line-up and festival, click here.