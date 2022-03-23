You know how sometimes people just manifest things by sending it out to the universe? No, you don't. That doesn't happen unless you're Tom Holland...

Or Harnidh from Twitter. That's right. A few days ago, she tweeted, asking people where she could find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Cool' necklace from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

can someone pls tell me where i can get the COOL necklace chain thing shah rukh khan wears in kuch kuch hota hai pls pls — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 19, 2022

It got about 85 retweets and a truckload of comments but nothing you could call viral. That said, Dharma Productions Twitter account spotted it and asked them to slide into their DMs and they would send some over.

Slide into our DM with your location and we’ll send some over🥰 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 20, 2022

That was on the 20th of March. Cut to 23rd and they actually came through on the promise.

How it started and how it’s going…this made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/uoSkvl3xyK — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 23, 2022

So yeah, Harnidh here literally manifested that shit. And people are loving it. Oh, and also they started asking for the same necklaces. You're people, BTW.

Ye scheme hum gareebo ke liye bhi hai ke nahi? @DharmaMovies https://t.co/Q6eI9hF15M — Sαмeeʀ♡tαɴu (@SRK_Worshipper) March 23, 2022

Really COOL! 😬 https://t.co/vBHzIg7I4s — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) March 23, 2022

This is so Cool!



Also, remembered back then in school, had bought mine from an Archies shop. :) https://t.co/qjHCXfuGHt — Debapriya Sengupta (@runia01) March 23, 2022

what on earth! — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 23, 2022

This is so damnnn cool. Cannot wait to see you sport thisss pic.twitter.com/x7sgleVXhG — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) March 23, 2022

social media team ki salary badhni chaiye, badhiya kaam — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) March 23, 2022

Whatever you may think, this was incredibly sweet and you go Harnidh, you wear the shit out of it!