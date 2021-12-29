If you're a fan of Sholay, then you probably remember the most iconic dialogue from the film. Because we do! And we loved seeing this adorable video that actor Dharmendra posted on his Instagram page referring to a scene from the film Sholay.

The video shows him on an exercise bicycle which is attached to a wheat grinder. So as he's cycling, the wheat is visibly getting turned to flour. And the actor has adorably captioned the video with a reference to a dialogue from his film Sholay, ' When I dead, police coming ... police coming, budhiya going jail ... in jail budhiya chakki peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing.' You can watch the video below.'

You can watch the video here.

And here is how some people responded to the video (with a lot of love, might I add).

How cute is this?