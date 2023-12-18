Just when we thought that 2023 was done and dusted, and there was nothing new that would surprise us, we got to witness the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. I can say it with confidence, that I have, in fact, seen everything. Of course, people are mostly intrigued by stars, their kids and all the money.

People are taking the annual function very seriously, with some even watching the entire thing on YouTube. Since we are all apparently engrossed, we also have opinions. A popular point of view is that schools always put kids in terrible makeover – even if they’re rich school and rich kids.

Some even have critique on the performances. Others are just excited watching stars watch their star kids. It’s a weird world, guys. The best part, though, are the reactions to the annual function.

The internet has a lot to say, and people are clearly not holding back.

lol the Annual Function of Dhirubhai Ambani international School looked better than the Archies https://t.co/xqAPAt3KvE — not mysterious (@macandcheesish) December 17, 2023

tell me why you all are obsessed with dhirubhai ambani international school's annual function?????? (15 marks) https://t.co/9dBfiZRnke — simran (@lmaowtv) December 17, 2023

his makeup is giving me my school annual day war flaskbacks — p (@pallari22) December 16, 2023

Nepotism is fine but all these star kids are the leads in the annual function of their school? — Jaya (@BhoirJayamala) December 17, 2023

The Dhirubhai Ambani school function is on YouTube. It's 4 hours long. I'll watch it tonight. It should keep me occupied enough. — mai ro rha hu 🍉 (@chippdnailss) December 18, 2023

my favourite moment from the dhirubhai ambani school annual day event is Ravi Dada dancing 😭❤️ — bru (@BruJacck) December 16, 2023

the dedication with which I’m watching Dhirubhai Ambani school’s Annual function is questionable — titanium tweets (@anushrisharmaa) December 16, 2023

Dhirubhai Ambani school should start student placements for Bollywood — Riha Umar Khalid 🇮🇳 (@gundekibhabhi) December 16, 2023

Dhirubhai Ambani international school’s annual day is getting same amount of coverage as NMACC opening ceremony — Dini J (@dininipanini) December 16, 2023

At least this is better content than the films we’re getting now.