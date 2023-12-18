Just when we thought that 2023 was done and dusted, and there was nothing new that would surprise us, we got to witness the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. I can say it with confidence, that I have, in fact, seen everything. Of course, people are mostly intrigued by stars, their kids and all the money.
People are taking the annual function very seriously, with some even watching the entire thing on YouTube. Since we are all apparently engrossed, we also have opinions. A popular point of view is that schools always put kids in terrible makeover – even if they’re rich school and rich kids.
Some even have critique on the performances. Others are just excited watching stars watch their star kids. It’s a weird world, guys. The best part, though, are the reactions to the annual function.
The internet has a lot to say, and people are clearly not holding back.
At least this is better content than the films we’re getting now.