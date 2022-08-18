The latest dramatic thriller of the town, Dhokha: Round D Corner, just dropped its teaser and it promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense and drama.

This high-stakes drama, which revolves around a femme fatale housewife (Khushalii Kumar) who tries to take revenge against her husband (R. Madhavan), will keep the audience on the edge of their seat.

The housewife then either takes another man (Aparshakti Khurana) hostage or has been taken hostage by him, after walking out on her husband, who is described as a terrorist in the teaser.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, this thrilling drama laced with suspense is slated to release on September 23.

You can watch the teaser here:

Dhokha: Round D Corner looks quite amazing!

Please note that all images are taken from the teaser unless specified otherwise.