A video of Ravi Kishan with the song Mera Dhola Ni Aaya Dhola playing in the background has gone viral on social media. The meme is catching on like wildfire and has left quite a few people confused. Well, if you're wondering what it is actually about - it started with a simple song dubbed onto a video of Ravi Kishan in a South Indian film. 

This meme became such a huge hit that people started spamming Ravi Kishan's Instagram comments section with this line. 

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

And someone even said this to him during an event:

You never really know what can go viral, and this video is a fine example of the bizarre things that social media loves. 